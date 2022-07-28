Would a second term save Donald Trump from prosecution?





What happens when two inherently opposing forces collide, as they may soon do in the world of former President Donald Trump?

On the one hand, Trump is preparing for a presidential election in 2024. At the same time, he faces indictment in Georgia and by the US Department of Justice for promulgating lies about the 2020 election and his role in January 6 elections. uprising, respectively.

According to a Rolling Stone Report.

Left to right: Michael Meltsner, George J. Emeritus Professor of Law and Kathleen Waters Matthews at Northeastern; and Costas Panagopoulos, professor of political science. Photos by Matthew Modoono/Northeastern University

Will the executive power be enough to stave off the onslaught of legal trouble Trump may soon find himself in? Justice Department rules state that sitting presidents enjoy immunity from prosecution; but what about former presidents? Trump has also repeatedly invoked absolute presidential immunity, the principle that underpins Justice Department policy, in an attempt to escape liability in several civil lawsuits against him challenging his role in the insurgency. January 6.

The Justice Department has opened a wide-ranging investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, Trump’s role in it, and efforts to nullify the election. Attorney General Merrick Garland, however, said the department must hold accountable anyone criminally responsible for attempting to nullify a legitimate election and must do so in a manner of integrity and professionalism, according to the New York Times.

The Washington Post reported that the Justice Department recently questioned several senior aides to former Vice President Mike Pence before a grand jury about Trump’s pre-insurgency actions and conversations they had with the President. ‘former president.

The prosecution of a former president for potential crimes committed while in office is a largely unprecedented phenomenon, said Costas Panagopoulos, head of the Northeast’s political science department. While there are examples of presidential candidates who have been convicted of federal crimes, there are no examples of former presidents who have suffered the same fate.

Prosecuting Trump presents similar challenges, he says, not least because officials must account for the role of politics and the perception that comes with it. But political sensitivities alone would not necessarily preclude criminal indictment or conviction if the evidence is there to support it, whether Trump is a private citizen, a presidential candidate or the commander-in-chief of the nations, to this stage.

Yet the public conversation surrounding Trump’s legal fate continues to invite speculation. There is still plenty of time, Panagopoulos says, between now and the 2024 presidential election for prosecutors to present a case, though securing a conviction in such a high-profile case could significantly slow down the process.

The Constitution does not say that a convicted felon cannot run for president, he said. But it also doesn’t say that a presidential candidate can’t be charged or convicted.

Panagopoulos says Trump’s decision to run again after his 2020 defeat, itself virtually unprecedented in the country’s national history, could simply be a calculated legal strategy designed to circumvent crime.

One strategy for Trump would be to announce his candidacy before any legal action in an effort to pressure officials in those roles not to continue, Panagopoulos says. Or, if they continue, to argue to the public that it is politically motivated.

How this all plays out depends on what crimes Trump would be charged with.

Part of the story here is what specifically he would be charged and sentenced with to begin with, Panagopoulos says. If its insurrection, or aiding or comforting the enemies of the Constitution, it could be more serious and would generate considerable debate among experts and scholars as to whether the constitutional provisions would apply here.

Michael Meltsner, George J. and Kathleen Waters Matthews Professor Emeritus of Law at Northeastern, said he believed there was enough evidence to indict and convict Trump based on evidence already presented for conspiracy to defraud states. States, illegally interfere with the electoral ballot count and even sedition.

Does Trump think the president’s office will provide the answer to all his legal problems?

I’m sure it’s on his mind, but he can run very well even if he’s charged, says Meltsner. Trump has a habit of acting on his perceived selfish impulses. And the judgment of others doesn’t seem to stop him.

