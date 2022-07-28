Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news

Politics
Markets have been extremely oversold, with FIIs selling nearly $28.70 billion so far this year. This selling frenzy was reduced in July to $146 million, compared to more than $6.34 billion sold in June.
Sensex and Nifty gain 5% in July as rate hike fears ease, commodities soften and FIIs return
Live Market Updates: Nifty above 16,800, Sensex jumps 650 pts led by IT, Real Estate and Banks
Bajaj Finance on fire, main contributor to Sensex rally as Q1 profit soars 159%
Tata Motors share price falls as Q1 loss widens: what should investors do now?
Teleconsultation apps and online pharmacies see lukewarm demand as Covid boost fades
Social media scammers prey on Indian amateur investors
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games start today; 1,800 medals to win
