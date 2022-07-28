Politics
Egypt-Turkey talks weaken | Atalayar
The rapprochement between Turkey and Egypt remains on the razor’s edge, despite the fact that the two countries have begun to take the first steps towards diplomatic cooperation. While Turkey continues to openly praise Egypt’s role in the region, the Arab country does not show the same enthusiasm when it comes to dealing with Turkey.
For Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the talks between Egypt and Turkey are still “at their lowest point”even if for Erdogan “there is no obstacle to mutual understanding”.
In this regard, Erdogan complains that he does not see the same “eagerness and enthusiasm” on the part of Egypt to continue to bring positions closer, which undermines its attempts to try to come out of its particular isolation to start building relations with the countries of the region, with particular attention to the countries that part of the MENA region. In this vein, Turkey’s plans to get closer to Egypt also stem from Erdogan’s attempts to gain advantages in the eastern Mediterranean, which has also brought him closer to countries like Libya and to keep negotiations open. with Greece.
For Egypt, these statements by Erdogan are not enough to consolidate the agreement for the moment. Islamism, Turkey’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, as well as the constant suspicions and allegations that Turkey is accused of employing jihadist mercenaries in wars like the one in Syria are factors that do not convince Egypt and its president, Abdel Fattah al-Sissi.
Although Turkey and Egypt held historic meeting in September 2021 after nearly a decade of estrangement over differences positions on the Muslim Brotherhood, relations remain tense.
Initially, it was Egypt that reached out to Turkey in a bid to end Islamist influence. In this sense, the open cooperation between Turkey and Egypt is a blow to the Brothers, because Turkey has positioned itself as the main refuge of the Brothers. However, in relations between Cairo and Ankara, Al-Sisi is cautious about reaching an agreement with Turkey because of the latter’s links with Islamists in Egypt. In this sense, Egypt has requested the extradition of 10,000 members of the Islamist organization to Turkey, which has not yet taken place.
Turkish diplomacy, also a protagonist in Ukraine
Ukraine has been at war for five months. All the while, Europe, together with the United States and the countries of the Middle East, engaged in a long-distance race in record time to reach pacts who consolidate their power and influence in the different regions.
As Europe and the United States joined in denouncing the Russian invasion, and continued to send arms and economic aid to Ukraineother countries, such as Turkey, have gradually established themselves as states which try to play a role of mediator between Russia and Ukraine in order to give an international image of a “reliable country”.
In the case of Turkey, the Ottoman country continues to play both sides. On the one hand, he condemned Russia’s actions in Ukraine from the outset, but at the same time he refused to participate in the sanctions imposed on Russia by the Westeven as a member of NATO.
The weight of the Black Sea, as well as Turkey’s geostrategic position and its commercial links with Moscow and kyiv, in addition to common interests with Russia in countries such as Syria, are key to understanding Turkey’s role as a diplomatic agent.
With this strategy, diplomatically similar to that of other countries like China, Turkey is trying to make its way towards realizing the ambitions of its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is trying to make Turkey a regional power, despite the internal crises it is going through. go through. Turkey thus wants to assert its presence without positioning itself reliably on either side.. This situation led Ukraine and Russia to agree to hold meetings with Turkey with the aim of finding out each other’s interests, although nothing was officially agreed.
Sources
2/ https://atalayar.com/en/content/egypt-turkey-talks-are-weakening
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Orono’s Maule, Loaded With State Titles, Is All-Metro Male Athlete of the Year July 28, 2022
- Google July 2022 Product Review Algorithm Update Now Available July 28, 2022
- China’s domestic issues will weigh on Biden-Xi call July 28, 2022
- Is the UK really going through a big resignation? July 28, 2022
- Son of actor Tony Dow confirms his father’s death July 28, 2022