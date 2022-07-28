Egypt-Turkey talks weaken | Atalayar

The rapprochement between Turkey and Egypt remains on the razor’s edge, despite the fact that the two countries have begun to take the first steps towards diplomatic cooperation. While Turkey continues to openly praise Egypt’s role in the region, the Arab country does not show the same enthusiasm when it comes to dealing with Turkey.

For Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the talks between Egypt and Turkey are still “at their lowest point”even if for Erdogan “there is no obstacle to mutual understanding”.

Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters during a rally after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Turkey, July 22, 2022

In this regard, Erdogan complains that he does not see the same “eagerness and enthusiasm” on the part of Egypt to continue to bring positions closer, which undermines its attempts to try to come out of its particular isolation to start building relations with the countries of the region, with particular attention to the countries that part of the MENA region. In this vein, Turkey’s plans to get closer to Egypt also stem from Erdogan’s attempts to gain advantages in the eastern Mediterranean, which has also brought him closer to countries like Libya and to keep negotiations open. with Greece.

For Egypt, these statements by Erdogan are not enough to consolidate the agreement for the moment. Islamism, Turkey’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, as well as the constant suspicions and allegations that Turkey is accused of employing jihadist mercenaries in wars like the one in Syria are factors that do not convince Egypt and its president, Abdel Fattah al-Sissi.

AP/EMRAH GUREL -File photo, supporters attend funeral prayers in absentia for ousted former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi

Although Turkey and Egypt held historic meeting in September 2021 after nearly a decade of estrangement over differences positions on the Muslim Brotherhood, relations remain tense.

Initially, it was Egypt that reached out to Turkey in a bid to end Islamist influence. In this sense, the open cooperation between Turkey and Egypt is a blow to the Brothers, because Turkey has positioned itself as the main refuge of the Brothers. However, in relations between Cairo and Ankara, Al-Sisi is cautious about reaching an agreement with Turkey because of the latter’s links with Islamists in Egypt. In this sense, Egypt has requested the extradition of 10,000 members of the Islamist organization to Turkey, which has not yet taken place.

AFP PHOTO / PRESIDENTIAL PRESS TURKEY / MURAT KULA -Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pose for photos during their joint press conference in Istanbul

Turkish diplomacy, also a protagonist in Ukraine

Ukraine has been at war for five months. All the while, Europe, together with the United States and the countries of the Middle East, engaged in a long-distance race in record time to reach pacts who consolidate their power and influence in the different regions.

As Europe and the United States joined in denouncing the Russian invasion, and continued to send arms and economic aid to Ukraineother countries, such as Turkey, have gradually established themselves as states which try to play a role of mediator between Russia and Ukraine in order to give an international image of a “reliable country”.

KREMLIN/SERGEI SAVOSTIANOV via AP -Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, center, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

In the case of Turkey, the Ottoman country continues to play both sides. On the one hand, he condemned Russia’s actions in Ukraine from the outset, but at the same time he refused to participate in the sanctions imposed on Russia by the Westeven as a member of NATO.

The weight of the Black Sea, as well as Turkey’s geostrategic position and its commercial links with Moscow and kyiv, in addition to common interests with Russia in countries such as Syria, are key to understanding Turkey’s role as a diplomatic agent.

With this strategy, diplomatically similar to that of other countries like China, Turkey is trying to make its way towards realizing the ambitions of its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is trying to make Turkey a regional power, despite the internal crises it is going through. go through. Turkey thus wants to assert its presence without positioning itself reliably on either side.. This situation led Ukraine and Russia to agree to hold meetings with Turkey with the aim of finding out each other’s interests, although nothing was officially agreed.