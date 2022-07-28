Politics
“Do you know what I’m doing? PM Modi asks MP’s 8-year-old daughter for his adorable response
During the conversation, the prime minister reportedly asked the BJP leader’s younger daughter Ahana Firojiya if she knew who he was. “Yes, you are Modi ji,” said the youngster. She added, “Everyday you’re on TV.”
New Delhi, first published 28 July 2022 at 9:53 a.m. IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met family members of Ujjain BJP MP Anil Firojiya in Parliament on Wednesday, but it was a hilarious exchange between Firojiya’s five-year-old daughter and the PM that caught the eye. of all.
The Prime Minister then asked him: “Do you know what I am doing?”. “You work at Lok Sabha,” she immediately replied. The discussion between PM Modi and the girl soon has everyone in the room laughing.
The Prime Minister also laughed and gave the little girl some chocolate. In a series of tweets, Firojiya posted images of her family members with Prime Minister Modi and wrote in Hindi: “Today my two daughters, young daughter Ahana and eldest daughter Priyanshi, are extremely delighted and overwhelmed to personally meet the revered Prime Minister and gain his affection.”
Firojiya is the same MP who received a guarantee from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari that his ministry will grant Rs 1,000 crore for development projects in his area for every kilogram of weight lost. Firojiya then claimed that he had lost 21 kg and was now entitled to a payment of Rs 21,000 crore.
After learning this, Prime Minister Modi reacted to Firojiya’s weight loss journey and congratulated him. According to reports, the Prime Minister informed the MP that he needed to lose some more weight to be in perfect shape.
