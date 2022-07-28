Trump’s speech on crime in 2022 resembles that of 2015





To hear former President Donald Trump talk about crime during his speech in Washington on Tuesday, you’d think he’d never been to the capital before.

Trump’s speech to the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), his officially sanctioned repository for think tank-type activities, was based on presenting a series of policy proposals aimed at tackling crime and violence in the states. -United. predicted, with a long riff on the trans athletes after the crowd expressed their strong approval. But he came there to give a speech about the crime, and he did.

It happens to be the same speech he made when he first ran for president in 2015. The fact that Trump repeatedly raised the same issues and solutions might leave an uninformed observer wonders who, exactly, had been president for much of the intervening period. without solving the alleged problems.

Our country is now a cesspool of crime, Trump said in his AFPI speech, a clear preview of a likely 2024 campaign. We have blood, death and suffering on a scale once unthinkable from efforts Democratic parties to destroy and dismantle law enforcement across America.

It echoed his speech at the Republican convention in 2016. Then he said that Americans watching that speech tonight have seen the recent images of violence on our streets and chaos in our communities. Many have personally witnessed this violence, some have even been victims.

He made a promise that the crime and violence that afflicts our nation today will soon and I mean very soon end. From January 20, 2017, that is to say during its inauguration, security will be restored.

Violent crime went down a bit during his presidency, but not to the point seen in 2014. In 2020, it was higher than it had been in 2016. Even as president at the time, he blamed the rise to the Democrats.

His framing of rising crime as a function of Democratic attacks on law enforcement (which he said were only attacked and never supported) is in itself not a recent addition, although the focus has changed. In 2016 he blamed the left for fostering a dangerous anti-police atmosphere in the country, the so-called Ferguson effect.

In his last two presidential campaigns, however, he more often simply blamed Democrats for being the leaders of the cities where most crime occurs. (It’s true that there is more crime in places where there are more people, but rural areas, less often run by Democrats, have also seen an increase in crime.)

Many of our once great cities, from New York to Chicago to Los Angeles, where the middle class flocked to live the American dream, are now war zones, real war zones, he said Tuesday. Just as they have been since September 2016, when he said that in many cases you have cities, downtowns that are worse than war zones and more dangerous than some war zones.

Among the solutions he offered was the return of stop-and-frisk, a New York City policy that has been found to apply disproportionately to black and Hispanic residents. On Tuesday he said we need to get back to stop and search policies and cities and not shy away from doing it, just like in the first presidential debate in 2016 he said stop and search.

Another was to impose the death penalty on drug dealers, something he first pioneered in 2018. Then, however, he claimed without evidence that if you ever averaged a drug dealer would kill thousands of people by distributing drugs. (It comes from a presidential speech on tax reform.) On Tuesday, he reduced that average to 50 deaths, despite providing exactly the same evidence: none.

Predictably, he also spent much of his speech speaking out against immigration.

Our open borders are a gaping wound, allowing drugs, gangs, child traffickers, smugglers and tens of thousands of dangerous criminals to pour into our country, he said Tuesday. Just as, in August 2016, he said our open border has allowed drugs, crime and gangs to flow into our country and our communities. It was a constant complaint in a speech in which Trump touted the miles of border wall built during his administration.

Foreign countries, Trump said on Tuesday, were emptying their prisons in the United States. Were like a dump. We were not going to allow that to happen. This, of course, was the specific claim that Trump infamously made when announcing his campaign in 2015: that they are sending people they don’t want. The United States becomes a dumping ground for the world.

He also claimed that local police know who the immigrant criminals are in their communities, but are crippled to arrest them.

The police know their names, Trump said on Tuesday. The problem is that they are not allowed to do anything about it. Just as he said in August 2016, police and law enforcement know who these people are. They live with these people. They laugh at these people. They can’t do anything against these people, and they want to. They know who these people are.

On the first day, my first hour in the office, he promised those people were gone.

It’s not like there haven’t been updates to Trump’s shtick since his last two presidential campaigns. His speech on Tuesday followed a very familiar pattern, vague and sweeping claims based on dubious statistics backed up by gruesome anecdotes about individual crimes, but also included some new points.

For example, he said the federal government should have the ability to unilaterally send the National Guard to states to deal with perceived dangers, a lesson he embraced following the protests in Minnesota. This is explicitly not how the National Guard operates, with governors having joint authority over their deployment in case a president wants to make a political statement by sending armed forces to the streets. A president, say, who used lines like when the looting starts, the shooting starts.

In his new speech, Trump incorporated a lesson he learned in 2020: that his perceived toughness could be bolstered by postulating on the things he learned as president. He now has a better idea of ​​how he can talk about it to reinforce the image he seeks to project.

This is not to diminish Trump’s very real interest in being able to use the military as the national police. Trump is now running explicitly on the idea that he can deploy military power in this way. What’s the point: Yes, the rhetoric was the same as in 2016 and the issues the same despite four years of President Donald Trump. But now he is also explicitly seeking to set aside safeguards he only learned once in power.

We need an all-out effort to defeat violent crime in America, Trump said Tuesday. And defeat him firmly. And be tough and be mean and be mean if you have to.

The crowd cheered loudly.

