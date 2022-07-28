Japan and Indonesia strengthen security ties





MARITIME DEFENSE:

Japan plans to provide Indonesia with patrol vessels, participates in multilateral training exercise Garuda Shield for the first time The leaders of Japan and Indonesia yesterday agreed to strengthen their maritime security ties and their cooperation on climate change, energy and investment. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at a joint press conference after meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Tokyo, said Japan would provide support to further strengthen Indonesia’s maritime security capacity to ensure peace and security at sea in the Indo-Pacific region. Kishida also announced that Tokyo was lending $43.6 billion ($319 million) to fund Indonesian infrastructure projects and disaster prevention. Photo: AFP Widodos’ visit to Japan follows his trip to China, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping () and officially invited him to the G20 summit in Bali in the fall. The two leaders also discussed issues ranging from trade to maritime cooperation on Tuesday. While Indonesia and China enjoy generally positive relations, Jakarta has expressed concern over Chinese encroachment on its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, which China claims virtually in its entirety. Widodos’ comments in Tokyo focused on investment, energy and the G20 summit. Widodo welcomed new Japanese investments and called for Japan’s support in new technologies involving clean energy, infrastructure, medicine, agriculture and natural resources. In particular, I urge Japan to support the acceleration of Indonesia’s net-zero emissions goal by advocating innovative technologies such as hydrogen and ammonia technology, he said. Japan is promoting the mixing of hydrogen and ammonia in coal-fired power plants as a way to reduce emissions. Kishida also said Japan is exploring whether it can provide Japanese patrol vessels to Indonesia to boost its maritime capabilities. Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force is taking part in Indonesia’s multilateral training exercise Garuda Shield for the first time next month, Kishida said. Japan’s Self-Defense Forces will participate in the joint Garuda Shield military exercises to be held in Indonesia from Monday along with the United States, Australia and others, he said. The annual exercises, usually between Indonesia and the United States, would be much larger in scope and scale than in previous years, the United States said. While Japan promotes a free and open Indo-Pacific vision of security and trade with the United States and other democracies and friendly nations in the region that share concerns about China’s growing assertiveness, two leaders did not mention the country by name. Widodo said Indonesia, as chair of ASEAN next year, and Japan, as chair of the G7 summit, will continue to cooperate for peace and prosperity in the region and the world. . Additional Reuters reports

