Erick reveals memories of the meeting between Jokowi and Xi Jinping





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir revealed the benefits of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. “Yesterday, the results of the meeting between President Jokowi and President Xi Jinping went very well,” Erick said on his Instagram social media account, quoted Thursday (7/28/2022). Erick said the outcome of the meeting brought several cooperation commitments between Indonesia and China, including those related to palm oil products. “As a result, China will buy 1 million tons of palm oil products,” he said. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT So, Erick said, he hopes to help the price of Indonesian palm oil. In fact, China is committed to buying Indonesian agricultural products. This is good news for Indonesian palm oil producers. “It’s also good news for Indonesian farmers,” he said. Meanwhile, other points discussed at the meeting were related to the cooperation between the state-owned company and the national bamboo curtain company. Erick said, including discussing the completion of the high-speed train and the construction of the electric battery industry. “How is the performance of BUMN, the BUMN cooperation to complete the rapid train will be completed, the BUMN cooperation in the construction of electric batteries is also going well,” he said. In addition, the discussion between the two countries is also related to the field of the fishing industry. In addition, Erick added, his party will also travel to Seoul, South Korea to discuss the future of Indonesia’s steel industry. “To discuss cooperation, including Krakatau Steel and Posco can continue their cooperation in the future to lay the foundation for the Indonesian steel industry,” he concluded. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article The prices of raw materials increase until 2030, will not come down again! (steam/steam)



