Joint center for Ukrainian grain exports opens in Istanbul





Turkey officially opened a joint coordination center for Ukrainian grain exports on Wednesday as part of a UN-backed deal to resume shipments for the first time since Russia invaded its neighbor in February. . Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar unveiled the center at a ceremony held five days after Moscow and Kyiv put their names to a deal to deliver wheat and other grains across the Black Sea from three designated Ukrainian ports. But a Russian missile strike Saturday on the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa threatened to immediately undo the first agreement signed by the warring parties since the start of the war. “The staff working in this center are aware that the eyes of the world are on them,” Akar told reporters in his opening speech. “We hope the center will make the greatest possible contribution to humanitarian needs and peace.” The center will be made up of civilian and military officials from the two warring parties and delegates from Turkey and the UN. Their main task is to monitor the safe passage of Ukrainian grain vessels along established routes and oversee their inspection of prohibited weapons entering and leaving the Black Sea. Akar said the ships will be inspected by “joint teams” and monitored by satellite from the center of a military academy in Istanbul. Ukraine announced the resumption of operations in the three Black Sea ports designated by the agreement at the same time as Akar officially unveiled the center of Istanbul. Officials in Kyiv said they hoped to send the first grain ships to world markets later this week. – ‘We were worried’ – The blockage of deliveries from two of the world’s largest grain exporters has contributed to a price spike that has made food imports prohibitive for some of the world’s poorest countries. According to UN estimates, nearly 50 million people have begun to face “acute hunger” around the world as a direct result of the war. Turkey, a member of NATO, is proud to be able to maintain open diplomatic relations with Moscow and Kyiv throughout the conflict. The story continues The deal was reached just days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Ukraine with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Tehran. Erdogan is due to meet Putin again during the Russian leader’s Black Sea retreat in Sochi on August 5. But Ankara also issued measured criticism of the Russian strike on Odessa last Saturday. “The attack in Odessa worried everyone. We were worried too,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an online interview on Wednesday. “In the end, it was not an attack that could have blocked the operation of the port. But this kind of attack should not be repeated. We hope that the agreement will work without problems.” zak/km

