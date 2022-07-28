BJP eyes ‘Fort South’ breakthrough with Chess Olympiad bet – Reuters





NEW DELHI: As part of a meticulously planned Mission South strategy, the Bharatiya Janata Party aims to begin consolidating its political standing in Tamil Nadu through the world's biggest chess event – the 44th International Chess Olympiad . Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whose face the BJP wants to make inroads first in the southern states of India, Tamil Nadu included, will inaugurate this event which will start from July 18 to August 10 at the village of Poonjeri-site of the UNCESCO heritage, about 50 kilometers from Chenai. Politics is also a kind of shatranj (chess). We the BJP have decided to revive this from Chennai by organizing the International Olympiad. So, naturally, the people of this state will know how the BJP is taking care of the state through this event, remarked a senior BJP official associated with the Mission South strategy. On July 28, CM MK Stalin will share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the launch of this mega event. BJP sources said the party plans to elect at least 25 MPs from Tamil Nadu in the 2024 LS elections by consolidating the party's position in the state. It was recently hinted by BJP Tamil Nadu leader K Annamalai when he predicted to have 25 MPS in the LS. There are 140 to 50 assembly seats across TN in which the BJP, through its state unit, seeks to consolidate its position through a multitude of political activities. And Prime Minister Modi's visit to Chennai on July 289 will definitely give a boost to our political mission, a senior BJP official remarked, preferring anonymity. The recent initiative to sensitize marginalized people from all minority communities has also been associated with Mission South and implemented in TN, a BJP source said, adding that party leader K Annamalai receives continued support from central management.

