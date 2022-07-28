Indonesia plays a key role on the international scene





Chinese President Xi Jinping talks with visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Diaoyutai state guest house in Beijing, capital of China, July 26, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

Indonesian President Joko Widodo attended the G7 summit in Germany in June and visited Ukraine and Russia earlier this month. He is visiting China, Japan and the Republic of Korea this week. And Indonesia will host the G20 summit from November 15-16. In Germany, he urged G7 countries to support and promote Ukraine’s wheat exports as soon as possible to improve food supply chains affected by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations reached an agreement that would allow Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea. And an important result of his visit to Russia is that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the G20 summit in Bali. Apparently, Jakarta intends to try to use the G20 summit to ease tensions between the West and Russia, and between the United States and China. And Indonesia is one of the few countries that has the potential to play the role of mediator. The Indonesian leader’s busy schedule has enhanced the country’s image on the world stage and underscored the important role it can play in today’s global environment, not only because he is one of the initiators of five principles of peaceful coexistence, but also because it enjoys good relations with all major powers. Indonesia is the largest economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, accounting for 40% of the bloc’s total gross domestic product. With a population of over 230 million, Indonesia accounts for approximately 40% of ASEAN’s population. As the bloc is already China’s biggest trading partner, the importance of deepening relations with China is obvious to Indonesia. Indonesia could also join the BRICS cooperation mechanism, further promoting the balance of global economic governance. Indonesia also supports China’s global development and security initiatives, and the G20 summit is a good opportunity to advance both of these initiatives. Through its diplomatic efforts, Jakarta is sending a clear signal that it is not taking sides but is committed to promoting global stability and an open world economy, which should earn the country the respect and support of the international community. . – 21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

