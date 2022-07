The final two candidates and their chances of becoming Conservative leader

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are battling to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister after reaching the bottom two. The pair traded blows in another heated televised debate on Tuesday night, arguing over whether it was “morally wrong” to raise taxes or increase borrowing. However, the debate was cut short when the presenter, Talk TV political editor Kate McCann, passed out on stage. Penny Mordaunt, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi were all eliminated in the first round of MP voting and now rank and file members will choose their winner. Here we evaluate the chances of the last two candidates. The latest odds are from SkyBet. We will keep this article updated. Rishi Sunak Last odds: 4/1 The man who helped bring down Boris Johnson by stepping down as chancellor could still succeed him despite controversy earlier this year over his non-dom tax status as a multi-millionaire wife and his own curious decision to keep a green card American for much of his time at the Treasury. His biggest hurdle may be convincing the Tories that his reluctance to cut taxes makes him fit to lead the country, but the 42-year-old has the experience and skills to step straight into the top job. On Tuesday the former Chancellor was accused of ‘turning around’ on tax cuts despite pledging to remove VAT from energy bills for a year if he becomes Premier minister. In an apparent descent, he pledged to introduce the “temporary and targeted measure” to save £160 on the average household bill as energy prices soar this winter. “I’ll get inflation under control and get you the help you need with your bills. I’ll grow our economy by cutting EU red tape and lowering our taxes. And I’ll do whatever it takes to combat illegal immigration,” he said in his opening statement for the debate on Tuesday. He also revealed plans to reduce the country’s dependence on French ports to address supply chain issues that are driving up prices and to tighten benefits rules so that more people leave welfare and go to work.

