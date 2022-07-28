Justice Department Obtains Warrant to Search Trump Lawyers’ Phones | Attack on the United States Capitol





The US Justice Department said on Wednesday it had obtained a warrant to search the phone of Donald Trump’s election lawyer John Eastman, who spoke at a rally ahead of the Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol. .

Federal agents seized Eastman’s phone in June based on a warrant authorizing them to take the device. They needed a second warrant to search the contents of the phones.

In a filing with the U.S. District Court in New Mexico, Deputy U.S. Attorney Thomas Windom said the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued a search warrant on July 12 authorizing the examination of the contents of the phones and manual screen capture.

He said federal agents in Northern Virginia have the phone and screenshots of some of its contents.

Eastman has come under scrutiny in investigations into the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters after the former president falsely claimed he won the 2020 election. Eastman spoke at the of the rally where Trump delivered a fiery speech alleging voter fraud and urging supporters to march on Capitol Hill.

Eastman also wrote a memo outlining how he thinks Mike Pence could thwart Congress’ official certification of Trump’s re-election loss. The then Vice President refused to take Eastman’s advice.

The filing was made in New Mexico on Wednesday because Eastman had already filed a lawsuit there asking a judge to order the Justice Department to return the phone, destroy the recordings and stop investigators from investigating. access the phone.

The judge denied that request but ordered the government to notify the court by Wednesday of the location of the phone and the status of a second search warrant.

A representative for Eastman was not immediately available for comment.

