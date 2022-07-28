China adds 1 million ton imports of Indonesian CPO, Luhut: Thank you Xi Jinping





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves), Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan expressed his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping as the Bamboo Curtain country added 1 million tons of purchases. crude palm oil (CPO) or crude palm oil from Indonesia. China added that Indonesia’s CPO imports were the result of a bilateral meeting between President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and PRC Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing on Tuesday (26/7/2022) local time. This commitment is supposed to increase the price of fresh fruit bunches (FFB) for palm oil at the level of Indonesian farmers. “Thank you for the support of the president Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang for their commitment to import palm oil from Indonesia. We hope that China can continue and increase palm oil trade from Indonesia,” he said in an official statement on Wednesday (7/27/2022). Also Read: BCA Boss Views Intellectual Property as Additional Debt Collateral Additionally, Luhut said the Indonesian CPO application would save 16 million oil palm growers. Luhut added that palm oil is the most productive oilseed crop and also an important commodity for global trade. Therefore, Indonesia has committed to act as a major supplier of this important food ingredient. “By becoming the world’s leading supplier of CPO, it will certainly help improve the Indonesian economy, as well as improve the well-being of the palm oil producers in Indonesia, whose number reaches 16 million,” he said. he continued. Besides discussing CPO trade, the meeting of delegations from the two countries also discussed cooperation in various fields such as investment, infrastructure, finance, financing and maritime affairs. Development of green industrial park in North Kalimantan was also one of the discussions during the meeting. Also read: Luhut: RI is a step to become a developed country, per capita income can reach US$10,000 The two countries also expressed their commitment to complete the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train on schedule and will be tested at the end of 2022. Meanwhile, the former Minister of Industry and Commerce said that the trend of business transactions between China and Indonesia continues to increase. “President Jokowi indicated that the value of trade between Indonesia and China continues to increase and has exceeded 100 billion US dollars, so the opportunity to increase the trade figure is very large. Therefore , we as assistants to the president will continue to look for other potential economic sources that can improve the Indonesian economy,” Luhut concluded. Also read: Luhut says Saudi Arabia wants to invest heavily in Indonesia Get updates Featured News and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

