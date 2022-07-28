Modi Gujarat, visit to Chennai: Prime Minister to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several projects





Image source: PTI PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Tamil Nadu on July 28-29 Strong points Around noon on July 28, Prime Minister Modi will be at Sabar Dairy in Gadhoda Chowki, Gujarat

PM Modi will then travel to Chennai and declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad at the JLN Indoor Stadium

On July 29 around 10 a.m., PM Modi will attend the 42nd Convocation of Anna University Modi Gujarat, Chennai Visit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is about to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several Sabar Dairy projects in Sabarkantha of Gujarat. He will then travel to Chennai and declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad at the JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai on July 28. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Tamil Nadu on July 28-29, 2022. Around noon on July 28, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several Sabar Dairy projects in Gadhoda Chowki, Sabarkantha. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Chennai and declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad at the JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai at around 6 p.m. On July 29 around 10 a.m., Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 42nd Convocation of Anna University. Thereafter, he will travel to Gandhinagar to visit GIFT City, where he will launch and lay the foundation stone for various projects around 4 p.m. PM Modi Gujarat Tour – Itinerary One of the government’s main objectives has been to stimulate the rural economy and make agriculture and related activities more productive. In another step in this direction, Prime Minister Modi will visit Sabar Dairy and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects worth more than Rs. 1,000 crore on July 28. These projects will empower local farmers and milk producers and increase their income. It will also give a boost to the rural economy of the region.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sabar Dairy Powder Plant with a capacity of approximately 120 Metric Tons Per Day (MTPD). The total cost of the whole project is more than Rs. 300 crores. The plant layout meets global food safety standards. It is very energy efficient with almost zero emissions. The factory is equipped with the latest fully automated bulk packaging line

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the aseptic milk packaging plant at Sabar Dairy. It is a state-of-the-art factory with a capacity of 3 Lakh Liter per day. The project was executed with a total investment of around Rs 125 crores. The factory has the latest automation system with highly energy efficient and environmentally friendly technology. The project will contribute to ensuring better remuneration for milk producers

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Sabar cheese and whey drying plant project. The estimated expenditure of the project is around Rs 600 crores. The plant will manufacture cheddar cheese (20 MTPD), mozzarella cheese (10 MTPD) and processed cheese (16 MTPD). The whey generated during cheese making must also be dried at the whey drying plant, which has a capacity of 40 MTPD

On July 29, the Prime Minister will visit GIFT City in Gandhinagar. The city of GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) has been envisioned as an integrated hub for financial and technology services not only for India but for the world

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for the headquarters building of the International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA), the unified regulatory body for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centers (IFSC) in India. The building was conceptualized as an iconic structure, reflecting the growing importance and stature of GIFT-IFSC as a leading international financial center.

Prime Minister Modi will launch India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX), India’s first international bullion exchange in GIFT-IFSC. IIBX will facilitate efficient price discovery with assurance of responsible sourcing and quality, in addition to giving impetus to the financialization of gold in India. This will enable India to earn its rightful place in the global bullion market and serve the global value chain with integrity and quality. IIBX also reinforces the Indian government’s commitment to enabling India to influence global bullion prices as a primary consumer.

The Prime Minister will also launch NSE IFSC-SGX Connect. It is a framework between the subsidiary of NSE in the GIFT International Financial Services Center (IFSC) and Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX). Under Connect, all NIFTY derivatives orders placed by members of the Singapore Stock Exchange will be routed and matched on the NSE-IFSC order matching and trading platform. Broker-dealers from India and all international jurisdictions are expected to participate in large numbers to trade derivatives through Connect. It will strengthen the liquidity of the GIFT-IFSC derivatives markets, attracting more international participants and creating a positive impact on the GIFT-IFSC financial ecosystem. PM Modi Visits Tamil Nadu – Itinerary The 44th Chess Olympiad will witness a grand inauguration on July 28 as Prime Minister Modi declares it open as part of a launch program held at the JLN Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 42nd convocation of the prestigious Anna University in Chennai on July 29. During the program, he will award gold medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists. The Prime Minister will also address the assembly on the occasion (With ANI entries) Read also | Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi 10 questions latest news from india

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/modi-gujarat-chennai-visit-live-updates-pm-modi-multiple-projects-foundation-stone-chennai-chess-olympiad-gujarat-sabar-dairy-2022-07-28-795447 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos