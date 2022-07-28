Can talk to TTP or separatists, not ‘thieves’, says Imran – Pakistan





Pledges to continue Sehat Card and Ehsas Ration programs if they return to power PTI moves LHC for disqualification of Shehbaz, Bilawal and Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Expressing his gratitude to the nation for what he called foiling an international conspiracy by backing his candidate, Parvez Elahi, in the recent election of Punjab’s chief ministers, Pakistani President Tehreek-i-Insaf ( PTI), Imran Khan, on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of sitting down for talks with the ruling coalition.

I can talk to [Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan], Balochistan and Sindh separatists, but not with thieves. Will you talk to someone who breaks into your house? he said in his Wednesday evening address, which was celebrated as a day of thanksgiving at his party’s call.

Read more: Blow to PML-N’s Hamza as SC reverses VP’s decision; Elahi takes over as Punjab CM

Throughout my life, I have witnessed such enthusiasm only once before, and that was during the 1965 war; at that time, everyone thought the nation was fighting. And now I have seen the same enthusiasm among the masses in the by-votes in all 20 constituencies in Punjab, he said.

Insisting he wants good relations, even with the United States which he accuses of trying to engineer his ouster from power through a conspiracy, but urged the nation to choose death over slavery .

I don’t want bad relations with the United States, where we export more than any other country and where a large part of the Pakistani community resides. But death is better than slavery and we must live with respect for ourselves, he added.

Claiming that general elections were the only solution to the crises facing the country, caused by government incompetence imposed on the nation by a foreign plot, Mr Khan vowed that once in power he would bring the country to self-governance. and would only seek financial assistance from overseas Pakistanis and not from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In his remarks, which sounded like an early election speech, Mr Khan once again expressed a complete lack of confidence in the outgoing Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. He continued to allege that Mr. Raja was involved in rigging the recent by-elections for 20 seats in the provincial assembly, where his party won the majority of seats.

During his speech, he also pledged to resume the flagship Sehat Card and Ehsas Ration programs launched by his previous regime in the province upon his return to power.

The PTI chairmen’s pledge to resume two major projects in Punjab seemed to deny the impression that he might seek to dissolve the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the party is currently in power, to put pressure on the federal government. to resign and announce general elections.

The former prime minister, while commenting on the recent Supreme Court decision which made Pervez Elahi the chief minister of Punjab and overturned Hamza Sharif’s victory in the recent elections for the niche, said he was clear in the Constitution that the House leader, not the party leader, could decide which side the party will vote for in the polls.

But ruling coalition leaders criticized institutions and the judiciary when the decision came against them, he said.

LHC moved against PM

In a major move against the ruling coalition in the centre, the PTI filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking the disqualification of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Minister of Health. Interior ‘Rana Sanaullah Khan.

Former PTI lawmaker Andleeb Abbas and lawyer Hassaan Khan Niazi jointly filed the petition saying the prime minister abused his powers and violated the Constitution by allowing his son Suleman and nephew Hussain Nawaz, both convicted , to meet the Saudi Crown Prince during an official visit.

The petitioners further stated that the prime minister had taken members of his cabinet to London to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar, both convicted in the country’s courts.

They asked the court to disqualify the respondents and order the police to bring criminal charges against the prime minister and members of his cabinet.

Ikram Junaidi also contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn, July 28, 2022

Posted in Dawn, July 28, 2022

