What was really said when Widodo met Xi

JAKARTA Following his courageous attempt at shuttle diplomacy between Ukraine and Russia, President Joko Widodos’ visit to Beijing this week may have been framed by bilateral relations, but it was also clearly aimed at getting China to do more. to end the coming Eastern European conflict. November’s G20 summit in Bali.

Although lacking in detail, a generally bland joint statement after Widodos’ July 26 meeting with President Xi Jinping said the two leaders had reached important consensus by discussing a wide range of international and regional issues. of common interest.

Coming after Widodos’ previous session with Prime Minister Li Keqiang, the statement said Indonesia stands ready to work with China to ensure peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy, noting that the presidents have instructed their Foreign Ministers to discuss the elements and principles of this objective.

A subsequent meeting between Indonesian Minister for Coordinating Maritime Affairs Luhut Panjaitan, the trusted man in Indonesia’s economic relations with Beijing, and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi covered trade and investment, the G20 and the situation in Ukraine.

Indonesian commentators now see their country as China’s biggest ally in Southeast Asia, at least in economic terms, with two-way trade topping $124 billion in 2021, up 58% year-on-year. Chinese investment peaked at $2.3 billion in the second quarter of this year, a fourfold increase from the same period in 2021.

Indonesia still faces the possibility of a boycott among Western G20 members in the unlikely event that Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to brave the storm and attend the summit, a situation Widodo wants to avoid at all costs. .

Despite widespread skepticism in the West about Widodos’ untested diplomatic skills, independent observers point out that Indonesia’s working relationships with the United States, China, Russia and Ukraine put it in a unique position to talk to all parties.

As G20 chair, Indonesia must be seen to be doing something, says regional analyst. He should get more credit for what he’s done so far. At least it puts its shoulder to the wheel while other countries sit idly by and do nothing.

Indeed, Widodo could argue that he helped advance the United Nations-brokered deal this week to lift the Russian naval blockade and allow Ukrainian wheat out of Odessa and other Black Sea ports for avert a growing global food crisis.

But a top Indonesian analyst believes he missed a golden chance to put together a better hand of cards by neglecting to stop in Turkey, the crucial player in forging the subsequent deal. It would have made Indonesia much more relevant, he said.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi May 18, 2016. The current question is, will the two meet in Bali? Photo: AFP

Widodos meeting Xi, the first foreign head of state to meet the Chinese leader since the Winter Olympics last February, discussed a new synergy between the two countries through a four-pillar cooperation covering politics, l economy, exchanges between peoples and maritime transport. projects.

The two presidents said they believe China-Indonesia relations have great strategic importance and far-reaching global influence and agreed to forge an exemplary model for major developing countries to seek mutual benefits and win-win results.

Facts have proven that a healthy China-Indonesia relationship not only serves the two countries’ long-term common interests, but also has far-reaching positive impacts regionally and globally, Xi said in a statement. a separate press release.

The pro-Beijing Global Times saw the visit as a highlight of the unity and collaboration of developing countries to counterbalance the siege (sic) of the small US-led clique and become the stabilizer of the world.

Although Ukraine was on the agenda, it was doubtful the two presidents had discussed the increasingly violent situation in Myanmar, where only the day before the military junta had announced that it had executed four pro-democracy activists. .

The executions are sure to put further pressure on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to suspend Myanmar from the organization it joined in 1997, in a move that Member States had hoped that greater engagement and cooperation would lead to more stable and open governance.

Now, concerns are growing that armed resistance to last year’s coup and the suspension of democracy could have repercussions across the region, including the threat of instability and refugee flows along China’s southern border.

Diplomats are struggling to explain the juntas’ latest hardline move just days before the ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting in Cambodia. Admittedly, that seems to rule out international acceptance, although China could be an exception to the elections that military strongman Min Aung Hlaing promised without fail by August next year.

His promise to lift the country’s state of emergency at that time seems equally impractical given anecdotal evidence of a growing rebellion mounted by the People’s Defense Forces (PDF) which, according to the human rights chief UN man Michelle Bachelet should now be called a civil war.

Widodos China has once again underscored Indonesia’s cautious line with the civilian government continuing to treat Beijing as a key partner in its economic development agenda and the military leaning towards the United States. and its allies.

Somehow it seems to be working, says the Indonesian analyst, who has practical experience in foreign relations. It is clear that China knows that Indonesia has the will to push back on sovereignty issues, even as it relies heavily on side channels to do so.

The day before Widodo left for Beijing, the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, used a stopover in Jakarta to warn that the Chinese military had become much more aggressive and dangerous over the of the last five years.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Indonesian military leader General Andika Perkasa and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley salute while inspecting troops during a welcoming ceremony at the Indonesian military headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 24, 2022. Photo: Screenshot/PBS

Although Indonesian conspiracy theorists have been convinced otherwise, the first visit by a senior US military official in 14 years was actually planned long before the Widodos swing in North Asia, which also affected Japan and China. South Korea.

Widodos’ visit to Beijing came as forces from the United States, Indonesia, Australia and Japan gathered for this year’s annual Garuda Shield, their largest-ever combined arms exercise in the south. from Sumatra, East Kalimantan and North Sulawesi between 1 and 14 August.

Earlier plans for an amphibious landing in Indonesia’s Natuna Islands were called off, reportedly for logistical reasons, though previous exercises have always avoided the politically sensitive southern parts of the South China Sea where China claims.

Last year alone, a Chinese research vessel and two escorts spent seven weeks inside Indonesia’s Economic Exclusion Zone (EEZ), seeking to enforce the illegal nine-dash line of national sovereignty. from Beijing, which encroaches on the outer parts of the Natuna Archipelago.

Milley said the number of interceptions by Chinese planes and ships in the Asia-Pacific region with the United States and other allied forces has increased dramatically, as well as the frequency of dangerous interactions in the South China Sea.

The general stopped in Jakarta en route to attend a meeting of Indo-Pacific defense chiefs in Australia where attendees focused on the Chinese Navy’s recent renewed efforts to expand its reach in the islands of the Pacific, a decision that alarmed Australia and New Zealand.