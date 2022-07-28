Is the grain agreement between Ukraine and Russia a “glimmer of hope” or an illusory dream?

Are the two separate agreements signed in Istanbul last Friday by Russia and Ukraine with the United Nations and Turkey, which paves the way for the export of 22 million Ukrainian cereals that have remained blocked in three Black Sea ports, as well as for the export of Russian cereals and fertilizers, really a “beacon of hope” for millions of starving people, or just an illusory dream?

Millions of people in the world’s poorest countries facing imminent danger of famine have breathed a sigh of relief when they heard that these desperately needed quantities of grain will hit the market and that grain prices could once again become affordable.

However, less than 24 hours later, Russian missiles hit targets in the port of Odessa, raising questions about the implementation of the deal.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there was a de facto blockade by Moscow of Black Sea ports, while Ukraine mined the waters to deter a Russian amphibious attack.

As a result, ports used to export Ukrainian grain have been blocked for commercial shipping and, as Ukraine is a major grain exporter, prices for this essential commodity have soared, becoming unaffordable for millions of poor people facing a acute hunger.

With both Ukraine and Russia being among the largest grain exporters in the world, the blockade has pushed up grain prices. Ukraine could not export its grain and other agricultural products due to the blockade, while international shippers and insurers were reluctant to enter into contracts with the Russians in case they violated American and European sanctions.

Following diplomatic efforts by the United Nations and Turkey that lasted more than two months, an agreement was reached that port facilities and ships would be protected from hostilities.

Ships carrying grain will be steered by Ukrainian captains out of the ports of Odessa, Chornomork and Yuzhne and will sail to Istanbul and deliver their cargo to other ships for transport to grain-importing countries.

A joint command center made up of officials from the UN, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey will monitor the movement of these vessels and ensure that they are not carrying weapons or soldiers.

As the two warring nations refuse to sign an agreement with each other, two identical agreements were signed at separate tables. One by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the other by the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Alexander Kubrakov. The other signatories were the UN Secretary General Anthony Guterres and the Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan who played an active role in the negotiations of the agreement was present at the signing.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the agreement reached as “a beacon of hope, a beacon of possibility, a beacon of relief in a world that has needed more than ever”.

António Guterres added: “Since the beginning of the war, I have stressed that there is no solution to the global food crisis without guaranteeing full global access to Ukrainian food products and Russian food and fertilizers. “.

The agreement will make more wheat, sunflower oil and fertilizer available on international markets and for humanitarian needs. The goal is to reach the pre-war level of five million metric tons of grain exported each month.

Robert MartiniDirector General of the Red Cross, after pointing out that over the past few months food prices had increased by 187% in Sudan, 86% in Syria and 60% in Yemen, described the agreement as “Nothing less than saving lives for people around the world struggling to feed their families. »

The Ukrainian side was much more reserved in its reaction to the deal. Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba characteristically said, “I’m not opening a bottle of champagne because of this deal. I’ll be crossing my fingers that it works, that ships get grain to world markets and prices go down and people have something to eat. But I’m very careful because I don’t trust Russia.”

Sergei Shoigu, Russian Defense Minister, said: “Russia has taken on the obligations that are clearly set out in this document. We will not profit from the fact that the ports will be cleared and opened. We made that commitment.

The United States facilitated the deal, when it removed a major obstacle to Russian food and fertilizer exports, as banks, shipping companies and insurance companies were very reluctant to engage in Russian grain and fertilizer export transactions, fearing they could be seen as violating US sanctions. Washington gave assurances that such exports would not constitute a violation of US sanctions against Russia.

It is notable that the US State Department did not issue a statement welcoming the deal, however, some Biden administration officials expressed doubts about whether Russia would allow safe passage of ships to across the Black Sea.

Less than a day after the agreement was signed, Russia fired a number of rockets at the port of Odessa, but it is unclear whether the strikes targeted grain infrastructure. Russia may not have violated the agreement it signed because the agreement does not cover military targets in ports.

According to the Ukrainian military command, Russian forces had fired four Kalibr cruise missiles at Odessa. “Two rockets were shot down by the air defense forces, two hit port infrastructure,” he said.

Reacting to the attack, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said: “Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘spit in the face’ of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the two “expenses”. a huge effort to reach this agreement.”

The United Nations, European Union, United States, Britain, Germany and Italy strongly condemned the strikes in Odessa.

So it remains to be seen whether the deal will be implemented and help avert starvation in poor countries or whether it will be scuttled and turn out to be just a pipe dream.

By Jean Solomou

Source: ANI