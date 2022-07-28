Fazlur Rehman announces ‘war’ against those who support Imran Khan’s policies – Pakistan





As the Pakistan Democratic Movements coalition government lost in Punjab following the Supreme Court’s verdict on the election of Chaudhry Pervez Elahis, the movements leader threw down the gauntlet to his biggest challenger and critic, Imran Khan , announcing a war against his style of politics and those who support him.

In a briefing to reporters on Wednesday evening, the leader of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, took aim at Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e -Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, and his politics.

You have always been in politics with the support of the establishment, the support of the judiciary, the support of extraterrestrials and the charity of the Indian people, Rehman said.

Any power that thinks that we are going to support it, that it hears us that we announce war to it.

Who are they? Opportunists taking advantage of chance? he thundered.

Policy difference?

Accusing Imran of spreading lies and misinformation, Rehman said all of his claims turned out to be false.

We have buried your government, the PDM leader said, advising Imran to worry about your politics.

Worry about your government in Punjab, it might only last a few days, Rehman said cryptically.

He went on to accuse Imran of depending on crutches to play politics.

You have been in politics with the support of the United States, NGOs and institutions, he said, while cursing the kind of politics practiced by the PTI.

We will not allow such a policy to prevail in Pakistan at any cost, he said, saying they will bury it.

He went on to say that they buried Imran Khan’s government and his style of politics.

We buried his false narrative [of regime change]he said, adding that we will not allow their narrative to thrive at any cost.

On Imrans’ claims that his regime was overthrown by a conspiracy, Rehman said those he was accused of orchestrating the plot were those who fed him.

The US consulate paid your rent for eight years, Rehman said, adding that it was prepared by them.

Litany of complaints

Detailing a list of complaints, Rehman said he had no complaints with state institutions.

But we have some reservations with one section of the institution, he said, as he gave a hint of their identity by describing them as on the other side of Attock.

He added that he also had a list of complaints from the federal government.

Foreign funding case, Malam Jabba case, helicopter case, BRT case, why haven’t these cases been decided yet, Rehman asked.

Accepting resignations from PTI MPs

Rehman also suggested that the Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf, complete his investigations into the resignations submitted by PTI members of the National Assembly.

We have asked the President of the National Assembly to investigate and accept the resignations of PTI members, he said.

It is the prerogative of the Speaker of the National Assembly when accepting resignations, he said, adding that if there were gaps in the laws, there should be legislation to address them.

Meeting with Shujaat

While meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain the other day, Rehman said they discussed various issues of national importance.

Asked about the outcome of other meetings between Hussain and PDM leaders, Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Tariq Bashir Cheema, the JUI-F leader said he did not know what their conversations entailed. .

