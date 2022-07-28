PM Modi inaugurates 120 MTPD powder manufacturing plant in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha





Hello and welcome to the ABP News Live blog.. Follow this space to get the latest developments and news from India including Sonia Gandhi’s ED questioning, Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, latest Covid update, Monkeypox and other stories developing across the country overseas. Prime Minister Modi to launch international bullion exchange from India to Gujarat Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his home state of Gujarat and the state of Tamil Nadu on July 28-29 and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development projects. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will also inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad and the 42nd Anna University Convocation. The Prime Minister will launch several projects including the country’s first international bullion exchange during his two-day visit to Gujarat from July 28. The PMO said that on July 28 at noon, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for several projects worth Rs 1,000 crore from Sabar Dairy to Gandhoda Chowki in Sabarkantha, Gujarat. According to the statement released by the PMO, these projects will enable local farmers and milk producers to increase their income. Along with this, the region’s rural economy will also be boosted. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will pay a 2-day visit to Uzbekistan External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a two-day visit to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, on Thursday. During this, he will participate in the Conference of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and their Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto are also expected to attend the SCO meeting. Jaishankar is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts from SCO member states (including Wang and Lavrov).

