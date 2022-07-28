Unbelievable ! Jokowi brings IDR 85 T home from Tokyo





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited Japan on Tuesday (27/7/2022). During the visit, Jokowi reportedly brought several investment pledges from state-owned Sakura. On the sidelines of his visit, Jokowi and the Minister of Investment/Head of Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) received investment pledges of $5.7 billion or the equivalent of Rs 85 trillion. from 10 Japanese companies. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT This pledge was obtained when Jokowi was participating in the Japan CEO Meeting 2022 activities. Several companies that pledged to invest in Indonesia include Toyota, Sojitz, Mitsubishi, Denso, Inpex, and Sharp. To smooth this over, Jokowi said the Indonesian government will continue to be committed to creating a conducive and friendly business climate for business players. One of them is the enactment of Law Number 11 of 2020 regarding job creation. “I hope that Japanese investors will be more active in increasing their investment in Indonesia, which can be really profitable not only for companies, but also for domestic companies and MSMEs through investment cooperation” , Jokowi said in a BKPM statement obtained by CNBC. Indonesia, Wednesday (27/7/2022). “For this reason, I have instructed the Minister of Investment to always properly oversee all investment plans, whether new investments or expansions.” Continuing Jokowi’s direction, Bahlil stressed that he was ready to protect this investment from Japan. Bahlil hopes the investment of Japanese companies can go smoothly and can go hand in hand with Indonesian entrepreneurs in harmony so that it is mutually beneficial for both parties. “We express our great appreciation for the presence and contribution of investment interests of CEOs and executives of Japanese companies which I believe are valuable to the relationship between the two countries,” Bahlil said. “We are providing a golden opportunity for Japanese investors to invest in Indonesia to increase supply chain resilience for the Indonesian and Japanese people in the future.” Based on Ministry of Investment/BKPM records, Japan’s investment in Indonesia from 2017 to June 2022 amounted to US$20.86 billion and was ranked 2nd in the country of origin of investments in Indonesia. Investments from Japan were led by the electricity, gas and water sectors with US$7.48 billion (36%), followed by the automotive and other transport sectors with 3.59 billion US dollars (17%), and housing, industrial estates and offices. $2.44 billion (12%). [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi harvests “Durian Collapses” and brings home IDR 10.2 T from USA (tps/me)



