Politics
Ukrainian fan launches bid to get Boris Johnson citizenship so he can lead Zelensky’s government
Petition for Boris Johnson to be made Prime Minister… in Kyiv: Ukrainian fan launches bid to get him citizenship so he can lead Zelensky’s government
- Thousands have signed a petition to make Boris Johnson Prime Minister of Ukraine
- Johnson remains a cult figure in Kyiv for his vocal support of Ukraine during its war
- If 25,000 signatures are reached, President Zelensky will have to officially respond
Boris Johnson could step down as British Prime Minister, but he could instantly return to frontline politics if the Ukrainian people get what they want.
Fan Roman Maksymchuk has started a petition on President Volodymyr Zelensky’s website for Boris to become a Ukrainian citizen so he can lead Kyiv’s government.
I ask you to consider the possibility of granting Ukrainian citizenship to Boris Johnson, and to present his candidacy for the post of Ukrainian Prime Minister, he wrote.
Currently, there are no vacancies as the position is held by Denys Shmyhal, a former regional governor.
The petition commends Mr Johnson for his clear stance against the military invasion of Ukraine where he has become a cult hero for Britain’s unwavering support in the fight against Russia.
Thousands of people have signed a petition to make British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Prime Minister of Ukraine (pictured with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
The petition (pictured), addressed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, lists Johnson’s strengths as: ‘Global support for Boris Johnson, a clear stance against the military invasion of Ukraine, (and) wisdom in political areas , financial and legal”.
Mr. Zelensky will be obliged to respond officially if he collects 25,000 signatures in the next three months. Last night he had collected just over 5,000 names.
A source close to the Ukrainian leader joked that the tongue-in-cheek campaign was a good idea.
The pair formed a close relationship after Mr Johnson made two surprise trips to Ukraine during the war, including an impromptu walkabout in the capital Kyiv.
The Prime Minister could make a third before leaving Downing Street in September.
President Zelensky said of Boris Johnson: I want him to be somewhere in politics able to be someone. I don’t want it to disappear’
Mr Zelensky, who has not commented on the petition, told TalkTV on Wednesday he hoped the winner of the Conservative leadership race would offer Mr Johnson a top job.
I want him somewhere in politics in a position to be somebody. I don’t want it gone, but the decision is in the hands of the British people, he said.
His comments come after Mr Johnson presented the President of Ukraine with the Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award on Tuesday, drawing parallels between the two wartime leaders.
