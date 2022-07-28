Xi and Biden to speak out when possible Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan looms

BEIJING >> US President Joe Biden plans to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time in four months, with a wide range of bilateral and international issues on the table.

But a potential visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi looms over the conversation scheduled for Thursday, with China warning of a harsh response if it visits the self-governing island democracy that Beijing claims as its own territory.

On Wednesday, China’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the presidential phone call. However, spokesman Zhao Lijian reiterated China’s warnings about a visit from Pelosi.

“If the United States insists on going its own way and challenging China’s results, it will surely receive strong responses,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing. “All consequences arising therefrom shall be borne by the United States”

Pelosi’s office has yet to say when, or even if, she will make the visit, but the timing is particularly sensitive amid heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington over trade, human rights and Taiwan.

While the United States has sent a Cabinet secretary and former top officials to Taiwan in recent years, Pelosi’s status as the first Democrat in Congress and second in line for the presidency puts her in a separate category. The speaker made resistance to China a key feature of her more than three decades in Congress.

Although Biden has no authority to prevent Pelosi’s visit, China’s authoritarian communist government chooses to ignore the checks and balances in the United States, claiming that Congress is beholden to the administration. In Beijing’s perception, the fact that both belong to the Democratic Party reinforces the idea that Pelosi is somehow working with Biden’s acquiescence.

Despite this, Biden told reporters last week that US military officials believe it was “not a good idea” for the speaker to travel to the island at this time. The Financial Times reported last week that Pelosi planned to visit Taiwan in August, a trip originally scheduled for April but which was postponed after testing positive for COVID-19.

Pelosi would be the highest-ranking US lawmaker to visit Taiwan since Republican Newt Gingrich visited the island in 1997 when he was Speaker of the House. Gingrich and other prominent Republicans who are normally highly critical of Pelosi offered encouragement, saying China has no right to dictate where Americans can travel.

China has given no details on the specific steps it will take in response, but experts say it could launch additional incursions into waters and airspace near Taiwan, or even cross the midline of the Taiwan Strait that separates the two. Some have speculated that China may even try to prevent its plane from landing, which would trigger a major crisis and is generally considered unlikely.

US officials told The Associated Press that if Pelosi travels to Taiwan, the military will increase the movement of forces and resources into the Indo-Pacific region.

They declined to provide details, but said fighter jets, ships, surveillance assets and other military systems would likely be used to provide overlapping rings of protection for his flight to Taiwan and at all times. ground time there.

A possible visit by Pelosi makes it even more important that Xi and Biden have a meaningful discussion, said Yu Wanli, a professor of international relations at Beijing Language and Culture University.

Although opposed by both administrations, Pelosi’s visit “has been hijacked by domestic American politics, with Republicans and other forces exerting pressure not to show weakness to China,” Yu said.

“The question of how China and the United States handle and control the Taiwan issue has become a pressing issue, and therefore the discussion between the two leaders is very timely and necessary,” he said.

The United States only has informal relations and defense ties with Taipei out of respect for China, but remains the island’s most important source of military and political support. Legally, the United States is obligated to ensure that Taiwan can defend itself and views threats against it as matters of “serious concern”.

China, which in recent years has stepped up its threat to use force to annex Taiwan if necessary, opposes all US arms sales and contacts with the island’s government.

It regularly holds military drills and flies fighter jets into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone, in what it calls warnings to the island’s official independence supporters and their foreign allies. .

The parties split amid civil war in 1949, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen refused Beijing’s request to recognize the island as part of China. Public sentiment in Taiwan is strongly in favor of maintaining the status quo of de facto independence without further upsetting Beijing.

Besides Taiwan, North Korea’s nuclear program, Beijing’s close ties to Russia, Biden’s efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal and the status of the US administration’s review tariffs imposed on China by the Trump administration are likely to feature in discussions between the leaders.

Taiwan was a central topic during Biden and Xi’s last call in March, about three weeks after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. China has refused to criticize Russia’s decision, accuses the United States and NATO of provoking Moscow and blasted the punitive sanctions imposed on Vladimir Putin’s government and political cronies.