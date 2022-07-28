Donald Trump describes LGBTQ people as ‘sick’ in speech signaling 2024 race





Donald TrumpPhoto: Screenshot

Donald Trump has denounced LGBTQ equality in a speech at the America First Policy Institute’s first annual summit yesterday as he signaled his intention to run again in 2024.

During his speech, he denounced the sexualization of underage children while evoking LGBTQ people.

The federal, state and local government should aggressively enforce existing laws to end the perverse sexualization of underage children, he said. You have the statutes.

The sexualization of children is a phrase the right has been using for the past year to refer to any discussion of LGBTQ identities and children. The phrase has been applied by discussing LGBTQ people at school or having LGBTQ books like And Tango Makes Three which is about a baby penguin with two daddies available in school libraries.

It is also used when supporting parents who do not force their children to follow gender rules when it comes to clothing, or parents who support their children’s transgender identity.

Trump did not specify what laws exist that prevent children from reading about gay penguins or teens from accessing vital health care.

The society that refuses to protect its children is a society that will soon be unable to protect anyone, Trump said. It is a feature of cultural and social decadence that we should fight very hard against and very soon we won’t have time to wait years to do so.

Trump then admitted he didn’t even know what he was talking about.

Sick people pushing sexual content in kindergartens or providing puberty blockers to young children who have no idea what a puberty blocker is, neither do I, for that matter, most of the neither do people in the audience when you smile, he said. While he was at least honest that he knew nothing about health care for young transgender people, he took a strong stance against it.

Let’s just say they’re no good, they’re not just engaging in acts of depravity, in many cases they’re breaking the law and they should be held fully accountable, he said. declared.

He then went on an ad libbed rant against transgender women doing sports.

By the way, we shouldn’t allow men to play in women’s sports. So crazy, he said.

He received strong applause from the audience for this line, even though it’s not something anyone is advocating.

Trump then told a surreal version of the story of University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas.

He said he knew a woman, a beautiful woman whose name he did not name, who wanted to break an unspecified world record in swimming. She looked to one side of her in the pool, he said, and saw women. On the other side was someone with a man’s body, that’s what they do, they call it.

You know the guy, he was named Female Athlete of the Year. Did you know ? It’s true! he said.

This guy is massive, he’s got a wingspan, he’s got 30-foot-long arms, he said, confusing Thomas. She was badly injured during the competition because he swam so fast he blew her in the wind as he passed. She didn’t break the record, but he broke the record that day. Do you know what the number was? 38 seconds. So she wanted to break it by an eighth of a second and he did it by 38 seconds.

Trump was probably referring to Thomas, but he got his story very wrong. Thomas set no 38-second record; she won a long distance race by 38 seconds, which is normal in a race lasting more than 15 minutes. Thomas was not named Female Athlete of the Year; she was nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year and did not achieve the title. Thomas doesn’t have 30 foot long arms and hasn’t given anyone windburn.

Then Trump told an even more fantastical story about a transgender weightlifter named Alice who he claimed broke the women’s clean and jerk world record, which he claimed was 218 pounds. I can’t lift it, he said, as if anyone expected a pasty, unathletic 76-year-old man to be able to lift as much as women competing in the Olympics in weightlifting .

He said Alice broke the record that had been in place for years without much effort and could have lifted more.

Internet searches have found no one who matches Trump’s description. The world record for women in the clean and jerk is 411 pounds, set by Chinese weightlifter Li Wenwen in 2021.

It’s so disrespectful to women, Trump said immediately after mocking two women for several minutes in front of a crowd. And they say it’s politically incorrect, it’s so disrespectful.

In the speech, Trump suggested he run for president in 2024.

I ran the first time and won. Then I ran a second time and did much better. We got millions and millions more votes, he said. We may have to do it again.

