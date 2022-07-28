Appeal to revoke high entry rates for Komodo





President Joko Widodo has been asked to reject plans to increase the price of entrance tickets to the Komodo National Park in East Nusa Tenggara. The request came from Labuan Bajo (Flores) Chapter of the Indonesian Association of Travel Agents (ASTINDO). As reported by Antara State News Agency and Balpost.com, the president of ASTINDO-Labuan Bajo, Ignasius Suradin, has called on the President to reject the planned increase in park admission fees to Rp. 3.75 million. Speaking during a visit to Labuan Bajo by the President on Thursday, July 21, 2022, Suradin said: With President Jokowi's visit today, we ask him to reject plans to increase the admission cost to visit Komodo National Park to come into force. from 01 August. On behalf of the administrators of ASTINDO, Suradin expressed his gratitude to President Joko Widodo during his visit to Labuan Bajo. The President proved his care and concern for the region located in West Manggarai Regency and the local desire to become a super-premium touristic destination. The President ASTINDO urged the President to put an end to all rumors and controversies surrounding plans to increase the entrance fee to Komodo National Park. Addition: We have also requested the President to issue a presidential decision or government regulation, so that the management of Komodo National Park is not handed over to any third party. Underpinning this position, Ignasius Suradin said SHAKE and NTB tourism operators are demanding that the President revoke all operating licenses granted to private companies in certain areas of the Komodo National Park. Hopefully President Jokowi can inaugurate several key strategic national projects that will open the park to tourist visitors, such as Batu Cermin, Loh Buaya on Rinca Island and other places, Suradin said. Ignasius said that if the price of admission tickets to the Komodo National Park is increased from Rp. 200,000 to Ro, 3.7 million per person, he fears that the number of tourists will decrease and reduce the income of those who depend on the tourism sector.

