Phone call between Biden and Xi to discuss tensions in Taiwan

Welcome to today’s Morning Brief, where we examine today’s Biden-Xi phone call, a potential prisoner swap between the United States and Russia, and the political unrest in Iraq.

Biden and Xi will talk about Taiwan

US President Joe Biden speaks today with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the fifth time since taking office at a time when tensions have again escalated over Taiwan.

Voyage of Pelosis. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosis plans to visit the island that China claims as its own territory has been met with public and private warnings from Chinese officials. The potential for missteps is so great that the U.S. military would prepare several scenarios to cover the potential security risks that come with the trip.

Pelosi has shown no signs of giving up on the trip (which, given the Democratic Party’s precarious position ahead of November’s midterm elections, could be his last as president).

On the contrary, she started extend invitations other legislators to join. Rep. Gregory Meeks, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was invited to come, as was Rep. Michael McCaul, the committee’s most senior Republican (McCaul has already declined, citing past commitments).

Although Biden hasn’t publicly remarked on whether Pelosi should travel, he’s hardly been circumspect on the Taiwan issue. In May, he said the United States would defend the island if it was attacked by the Chinese military in remarks that received the now usual backlash from US national security officials.

Bonnie Glaser, China expert at the German Marshall Fund, said the timing of Pelosis’ trip to Taiwan was particularly likely to elicit a Chinese response: Nationalist sentiment will be higher in August, when China celebrates the anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army, as well as party politics, as senior Chinese officials make their annual pilgrimage to the resort town of Beidaihe. It’s all part of preparing for the 20e Party Congress in October, where Xi is expected to be nominated for a third term.

There are always jockeys for various personnel selections and Xi Jinping cannot be considered weak on an issue like Taiwan, Glaser said.

write in Foreign Police On Tuesday, Mike Chinoy questioned the merits of a trip that seems much more symbolic than substantial.

And on Wednesday Brief ChinaFPs James Palmer highlighted Pelosis’s trip from the perspective of Beijing, where officials and the media harbor a strong dislike for the House speaker.

Talking business. In addition to geopolitics, Biden and Xi are expected to discuss economic competition, including whether to end some Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods. On Tuesday, White House national security spokesman John Kirby describe the 2020 US-China deal as a shoddy deal, but Biden is still undecided on what to do instead. The US president is working through this issue with his team, Kirby said.

It also comes as U.S. lawmakers try to emulate China’s book and roll out state support to key industries. The CHIPS law, which was approved by the Senate on Wednesday, plans to invest $54 billion in semiconductor manufacturing and research in the United States. Its proponents say it will help reduce US dependence on China, as well as boost US competitiveness in a strategically important area of ​​the global economy.

Climate cooperation. Climate change policy, one of the highlights of cooperation between the countries, is also on the agenda, but what Biden can bring to the table is debatable given that his climate bills have so far failed in Congress.

That might be about to change, however, late last night Senator Joe Manchin seemed ready to reverse his opposition to climate spending and said it would support $369 billion in climate and energy funding under the new Cut Inflation Act.

The two sides have maintained high-level engagement on the matter: Environment Minister Huang Runqiu visited Washington earlier this month for talks with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, EPA Chief Janet McCabe and California Governor Gavin Newsom. Huang’s visit made him the highest-ranking Chinese official to visit the US capital since Biden became president.

What to pay attention to. Glaser listed some positive developments to watch once the two sides release their statements, including the progress of risk reduction efforts between the two countries, statements from both sides about a desire to avert a military crisis, as well that any movement on the strategic stability talks which have so far remained stagnant.

While Glaser doesn’t expect today’s call to resolve Taiwan’s concerns all at once, it could reinvigorate efforts to calm tensions and reduce the risk of a US-China military conflict. There seems to be a lack of appreciation for the potential dangerousness of this situation, Glaser said. I hope this is a real revival.

What followed today Iraqi parliament protests. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called for calm after supporters of Moqtada al-Sadr parliament stormed on Wednesday and voiced their strong opposition to Mohammed Sudani, the pro-Iranian candidate of the Coordinating Frameworks for the post of Prime Minister. The action is the latest twist in the history of political unrest in Iraq following its October election, in which the Sadrs movement won the most seats. Parliament has since been unable to agree on a prime minister, prompting Sadrs supporters to resign en masse from parliament last month. SCO foreign ministers meet. Foreign ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan) are meeting in the Uzbek capital Tashkent today for a two-day meeting. As Lynne ODonnell wrote in Foreign Police The meeting on Tuesday comes as Tashkent wraps up a three-day conference on one of the region’s top concerns, Afghanistan’s revival as a terrorist haven.

Keep an eye on The war in Ukraine. Russia is leading a massive redeployment troops in southern Ukraine, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday, warning that the move appeared to be a change in tactics. The maneuvers come as Ukrainian attacks on the Russian city of Kherson have intensified in recent days and yesterday Ukrainian forces struck a key bridge near the town which was used to resupply Russian forces via Crimea. An American-Russian agreement? US officials reportedly offered Russia a deal to secure the release of US citizens Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner held by Russia. Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed, it is likely that Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout will be included in any exchange. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov would discuss the deal in person. It would be the first time the two have officially interacted since the invasion of Ukraine.

A troop of marauding monkeys has begun terrorizing the Japanese city of Yamaguchi, and no one seems to know why. The monkeys reportedly targeted young children and elderly residents, but have yet to cause serious injury.

They are so smart and tend to sneak up and attack from behind, often grabbing your legs, city official Masato Saito said Wednesday.

A team has been hired to capture the monkeys using tranquilizer guns after attempts to trap them with food failed.

I have never seen anything like this in my entire life, Saito said.