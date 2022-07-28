CX Daily: Weeks after Hong Kong bid, Miniso shares Tank on attack on short sellers





China-Indonesia / Chinese, Indonesian leaders pledge to deepen ties President Xi Jinping and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo is committed to expanding bilateral trade and deepen cooperation in areas such as health and food security on Tuesday during the first state visit to China by a foreign leader since the Winter Olympics in February. China-Indonesia relations have developed vigorously, showing strong resilience and vitality, Xi said. in a report (link in Chinese) released by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday. He said he hopes the relationship between the two countries will achieve steady and long-term progress. FINANCE & ECONOMY Chen Shuang Corruption / Former Everbright executive under anti-corruption probe Former Communist Party leader of China Everbright Ltd. is under investigation by China’s anti-corruption body for alleged serious disciplinary violations, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said on Tuesday. Chen Shuang, also former executive chairman of the Hong Kong-listed subsidiary of financial giant China Everbright Group Ltd., left the company in 2019 to run a fund which will target investment in the Greater Bay Area. Covid19 / Shanghai neighborhoods returned to lockdown as Covid cases rebound Four neighborhoods of Shanghai’s Baoshan district were taken into custody this week as the city battled a rebound in Covid-19 cases that particularly affected delivery and logistics staff, according to local pandemic control officials. People in affected areas will be asked to stay in their residential communities for seven days in one of the larger scale Covid-19 interventions since May. Chinese names new head of disease control Analysis: How Azvudine became the first local Covid pill approved in China Quick shots / Hong Kong Exchange gets a boost as businesses improve their business status China’s Borrowing Cost crisis shows limits of PBOC policy easing COMPANY & TECHNOLOGY On Tuesday, short seller Blue Orca Capital released a report alleging that at least 620 Miniso stores in China are secretly owned by corporate executives or people linked to President Ye Guofu. Photo: CGV Short Seller / Weeks after Hong Kong bid, Miniso shares tank in short seller attack Shares of Chinese household and consumer goods retailer Miniso Group Holding Ltd. plunged after a short seller alleged he lied about his business model, siphoned off investors’ money from his chairman and covered up poor financial performance. On Tuesday, Texas-based Blue Orca Capital released a report alleging that at least 620 Miniso stores in China are secretly owned by corporate executives or people connected to President Ye Guofu. Miniso says almost all of its approximately 3,000 stores in the country are run by franchisees. Cars / Analysis: Dutch automaker Stellantis and state-owned Guangzhou Auto go their own way Sparks fly between Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Ltd. (GAC) and Stellantis NV, an Amsterdam-based car giant formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and the PSA Group, with the pair giving different spins to the news they plan to dissolve a struggling joint venture. The decision to shut down the company that produces Jeep vehicles for the Chinese market, named GAC Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Co. Ltd, came after the two companies clashed over the ownership structure. Quick shots / Heatwave driving South China’s power consumption hits record high Singapore Wealth Fund spot rental opportunity in china property Long read / Chinese economies uncertain path to recovery GALLERY Chinese-built bridge opens in Croatia Newsletter recommended for you / The Caixin Must-Read newsletter brings you the best of our coverage and must-read stories. You can opt-in now and get free, hand-picked media coverage delivered to your inbox every week. Thanks for reading. If you haven’t already, click here register.

