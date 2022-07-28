2 possible 2024 presidential candidates, Trump and Pence, gave speeches in Washington : NPR





Donald Trump and Mike Pence are both taking first steps to potentially lead their party in the 2024 election. Trump’s efforts to cancel the 2020 election and their split are weighing on their prospects.

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Two potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates came to Washington this week to make their case – one, the former president who sparked an insurgency trying to cling to power – the other, the former vice -president who refused to join the plot. Reporting by NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith.

TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: Donald Trump has made his first trip to Washington since refusing to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration to deliver a political speech on crime. And for about 50 minutes, he largely stuck to the teleprompter, painting a dystopian picture of America.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: Our streets are riddled with needles and soaked in the blood of innocent victims.

KEITH: Trump was speaking at a conference of the America First Policy Institute, a group led by former Trump administration officials. Trump has called for ending the border wall, moving homeless people to tent encampments on the outskirts of major cities and executing convicted drug traffickers. But even all of that was pretty low-power until he left the script and turned to the one thing that really drives Trump and his die-hard supporters.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: I always say, I ran the first time and I won. Then I ran a second time, and I did much better. We got millions and millions more votes. And you know what? This is going to be a story for a long time. What a shame it was. But we may have to do it again. We must straighten out our country.

(CHEERS, APPLAUSE)

KEITH: Trump got more votes in 2020 than in 2016, but Joe Biden got even more. Nearly two years later, Trump still hasn’t publicly admitted he lost. In his remarks, Trump never mentioned the name of Mike Pence, the vice president who became the target of his attacks on January 6, who hid with his family in security facilities at the Capitol as the rioters looking for him chanted to hang Mike Pence. And Pence, in his own political speech in another Washington, DC hotel ballroom, said only Trump’s name when referring to the accomplishments of the Trump-Pence administration. His criticisms, if you can call them that, were indirect.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MIKE PENCE: Now, some people may choose to focus on the past, but elections are about the future. And I believe conservatives need to focus on the future to win America back.

(APPLAUSE)

KEITH: He rolled out what he called his freedom agenda — a pretty standard list of conservative policy goals. When pressed on the rift between him and Trump, Pence veered off course.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PENCE: I don’t know if our movement is that divided. I don’t know if the chair and I disagree on any issues. But we can differ on concentration.

KEITH: Sarah Longwell, a Republican political consultant, hosted a series of focus groups with Trump voters. She says they don’t want to talk about the January 6 inquiries and, by extension, the 2020 election.

SARAH LONGWELL: Because stealing the 2020 election is starting to become something that bothers them a bit.

KEITH: Longwell, who opposed Trump in 2020, says she’s hearing growing ambivalence from voters about another Trump run.

LONGWELL: One of the things I hear from these voters, in addition to expressing concerns about Trump’s eligibility, is that there are also a lot of new people that they are very interested in. . You know, they’re extremely enthusiastic about Ron DeSantis.

KEITH: The Governor of Florida. And though Pence is doing all the moves of a man considering running for president — traveling to early-voting states, preparing to publish a book — Longwell says he’s a politician with no natural constituency. Trump’s true believers see him as a traitor. And…

LONGWELL: Mike Pence is just seen as some kind of boring old establishment that the Republican base has long since moved out of.

KEITH: On the pro-Trump streaming network Right Side Broadcasting, one of the hosts asked Brooke Rollins, who heads the America First Policy Institute, if all the proposals they’re developing would make a second Trump term more productive . The easy answer would have been yes, but that’s not what Rollins said.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BROOKE ROLLINS: I think whether it’s Donald Trump or any other large number of Americans, whoever ends up being in the next White House on our side, we’ll be ready.

KEITH: Whoever it is. Tamara Keith, NPR News.

