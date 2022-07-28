Punjab verdict shows love is truly blind





Return to Punjab. The very loyal elected candidates of the PTI, who were part of the Punjab assembly, chose to leave the PTI and defected. It’s obvious that no one wants to be on the sinking ship, other than the orchestra that stayed on Titanic while the ship was sinking. The defected candidates have teamed up with (unnecessarily) beloved Hamza Shehbaz of the PMLN, son of current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In the feline family, or as they claim, through their election symbol, Hamza Shehbaz is the only exception since he is the Hen-Man. There is a connection between the poultry farm and him, which is a story for another time. The 25 PTI candidates who defected voted for Hamza Shehbaz in the Punjab Chief Ministerial elections, which gave Hamza a clear majority in the assembly.

Hamza’s appointment as chief minister of Punjab was no surprise. However, the surprise came when, unsurprisingly, Pakistan’s Supreme Court overturned all 25 defecting candidates, causing ‘Hamza the Hen-Man’ to lose a majority in the assembly. Removing seats means partial elections on vacant seats. I remember calling 20 people to confirm if we still had a chief minister, it doesn’t matter since Hamza was overshadowed by his father Shehbaz Sharif, who treats Punjab and especially Lahore as his crown jewel and would give up the presidency American just to control Punjab administratively. .

As the PMLN, PTI and a few other irrelevant parties prepared for the by-elections and rallied across cities, Imran Khan continued to push his “narrative”.

His relentless tale was bolstered by hyperinflation in the country as the dollar hit an all-time high. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has continued to negotiate with Pakistan, just as a Desi family bids farewell at the door and continues to chat. I still believe that I am oversimplifying the country’s situation since I am not an economist, but as a layman I can say that Pakistan looked like an unmade bed. The bed was there. We slept on it. But the sheet was crumpled and we were slowly losing the pillows.

