PM Modis’ silence on suspicious deaths in Gujarat: AAP





The AAP has stepped up its attack on the BJP over the deaths of 36 people after allegedly consuming fake alcohol in Gujarat and launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his silence on the deaths is shocking, suspicious and shameful. As AAP workers demonstrated outside the BJP headquarters on Wednesday and continued to demand the resignation of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the BJP demonstrated outside the AAP headquarters against alleged corruption in the new excise policy in Delhi. Linking the deaths to the BJP’s opposition to the new excise policy in Delhi and the central government-appointed Delhi Lieutenant Governor recommending a CBI investigation into the policy, the AAP had alleged that the BJP shut down about 200 liquor distributors in Delhi, so that they can license fake liquor and make money from it. BJP MP Shri Pravesh Sahib Singh says Delhi government has not only bankrupted Delhi in collusion with liquor mafia under new excise policy but also illegally obtained thousands of crores for opening over 850 liquor sales. It is clear as day that the illegal liquor cartel is thriving in Gujarat under the patronage of the BJP. Due to BJP’s patronage and protection of alcohol mafia, Gujarat loses income of Rs 15,000 crore every year, AAP Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said. He alleged that it is obvious that lost revenue ends up in BJP coffers. CBI is busy investigating in Delhi and the alcohol mafia is getting stronger every day in Gujarat, he added. Mr Bharadwaj said the state has been under BJP rule for 27 years and Mr Modi has been the chief minister of the state for 15 years but such incidents are happening every month and people are losing their lives . Alcohol is sold in every town and village. People have smugglers contact numbers and they deliver booze to your doorstep with just one phone call. This clearly indicates that this illegal setup is sponsored by the BJP state government, he added. Meanwhile, Mr Singh has warned the AAP that a countdown has begun for the Delhi government for corruption committed under the new excise policy. The BJP leader claimed that since the new excise policy came into force in Delhi, there has been a sharp increase in domestic violence against women. The Kejriwal government talking about women’s safety has put women’s safety at risk now. Mr Kejriwal granted an exemption to the alcohol mafia worth 144 crore as Mr Sisodia’s alcohol business friends could not sell alcohol during the corona period. But not even a single rupee has been canceled for people who run small industries in Delhi, nor have people’s electricity bills been cancelled, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/modis-silence-over-deaths-in-gujarat-suspicious-aap/article65690381.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

