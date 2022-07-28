Imran Khan says he wants to talk to terrorists, but not thieves





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Wednesday he was willing to talk to terrorist and separatist groups but did not want to sit down to talk to thieves, a reference to the government in place, of which he has repeatedly accused the looting. the country.

Addressing party supporters after the Supreme Court declared Pervaiz Elahi of the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) as Punjab’s chief minister by ruling that PMLN victory Hamza Shehbaz was illegal, the ousted prime minister thanked them for d thwarting an international plot by voting for the PTI in the Punjab by-elections. Amid growing calls for the opposition and the government to formulate a unified strategy to help pull the country out of the current crises, Khan appeared to deny statements from his party’s senior leadership that they were ready for dialogue if new elections were announced.

I can talk to [Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan], Balochistan and Sind separatists, but not with thieves, he said of the calls for dialogue. Would you talk to someone who robbed your house? he added in his thanksgiving speech.

Khan said he wanted good relations with everyone, but urged his followers to choose death over slavery. Referring to the United States, which he accuses of being behind the plot that ousted him from office, Khan said he did not want bad ties with the superpower. [We] export more [to the U.S.] than any other country and a large number of Pakistanis also reside there, he said. But death is better than slavery and we must live with respect for ourselves, he added.

Public support

Throughout my life, I have witnessed such enthusiasm only once before, and that was during the 1965 war; at that time, everyone thought the nation was fighting. And now I saw the same enthusiasm among the masses during the by-votes in all 20 constituencies in Punjab, he said, stressing that general elections were the only way to resolve the crises prevailing in Pakistan. Reiterating long-rejected promises he had previously made during his 2018 election campaign and which he had been unable to deliver in nearly 4 years in power, Khan said he would secure funding from Pakistanis overseas to cover Pakistan’s debts and that the country would not need to revert to international monetary policy. Fund (IMF) for financial assistance.

During the speech, which sounded like the start of an election campaign, Khan also pledged to revive the Sehat Card and Ehasas Ration programs in Punjab. This suggests that Khan, contrary to his calls for immediate new elections, is in no rush to dissolve the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, where his PTI is currently in power, to push for general elections.

New ECP

Reiterating his allegations of bias against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Khan claimed that a new electoral body should be formed to ensure transparent elections. Although he won the by-elections, he claimed the controversial electronic voting machines could have stopped rigging. The electoral commission also tried to defeat us by helping the PMLN in the by-elections, he alleged.

At one point, Khan appeared to admit he had asked for military intervention to block the vote of no confidence against him, saying he had told the military establishment that if he did not help , it would lead to economic chaos.

The deposed prime minister also commented on the Supreme Court’s ruling on the election of chief ministers, saying the Constitution was clear that the House leader, not the party leader, could instruct the party for whom to vote in by-elections. But ruling coalition leaders criticized institutions and the judiciary when the decision came against them, he said.

