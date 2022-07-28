Why wheat prices float on the tides of war

Company

Ryan Hamilton Davis







In this file photo, Israel Cudjoe checks a 10kg bag of flour at the Harris Megastore supermarket on Mucurapo Street, San Fernando, following the announcement of a price increase on June 21. – FILE PHOTO/Marvin Hamilton

Last Friday, the world breathed a sigh of relief when Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signed an agreement that would open channels from Ukraine so it could once again export wheat. The deal had an immediate effect on the price, bringing it back to pre-war levels.

But the next day, a Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian port, the same one that had just opened for the export of wheat, raised uncertainty in the market, slowly pushing prices up.

Although prices have come down considerably with the assurance that exports from Ukraine will continue, the world and Trinidad and Tobago by extension are still in the midst of a food crisis that could go from bad to worse in an instant. .

Companies like NFM must now become more nimble to ensure the best foods at the best prices as markets become smaller and more volatile.

Russian, Turkish and Ukrainian diplomats have negotiated an agreement between the three countries to allow safe access to Black Sea ports for the transport of wheat. The deal promised to pave the way for the export of some 20-25 million tonnes of wheat, bringing much-needed relief to the grain crisis currently affecting Africa and the Middle East.

The deal was made in Istanbul, Turkey. It would be in effect for 120 days and would include safe passage through the Black Sea from the Ukrainian port of Odessa as well as two other ports, with the coordination of officials from the UN, Turkey, Russia and the Ukraine to ensure that no weapons are smuggled across borders.

The deal had an immediate effect on the price of wheat, sending Chicago futures down 5.9% to US$7.59 a bushel. In Europe, prices for September delivery fell to US$325 per tonne.

Tymofiy Mylovanov, president of the Kyiv School of Economics and adviser to the Zelensky administration, on Friday hoped the deal would bring relief.

It’s great to see diplomacy at work during the war. Thanks to Ukrainian and international diplomats for your professional work, he said in a tweet. Let’s see how it works. I hope that is the case.

It did not work. On Saturday, Russian missiles hit part of the port of Odessa as it began preparing shipments of wheat to cross the Black Sea. On Sunday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Russians hit a Ukrainian military boat in the port of Odessa with high-precision missiles.

The Zelensky administration confirmed that silos and other infrastructure needed to export wheat were not damaged by the missile strike, but the attack left the world uncertain whether Russia would stick to its word. It also affected the price of wheat, pushing it up 3% to US$7.95 a bushel.

Although the world seems surprised by the actions of the Russian government and military, Ukrainians have said it is normal that backtracking on the agreements is part of Russian strategy.

This is nothing new, Mylovanov said in a tweet. Russia always escalates violence, either before signing an agreement on any important negotiation or right after. This is happening with the prisoner swaps, Minsk 1 and Minsk 2, in 2014 (a previous Russian invasion of Ukraine) and now with the evacuation corridors.

He said the strategy is to bully and convince people that they are powerless to deal with Russia, to bully countries into giving Russia what it wants. The plan, Mylovanov speculated, was to scare off cargo companies and reduce port capacity.

The Odessa attack reminds anyone who believes it is possible to negotiate with Russia and that Ukraine should make concessions and reach an agreement with Russia, no agreement is possible, Mylovanov said.

A German report by Deutsche Welle (DW) said that Ukraine, due to the war, is in fact overloaded with wheat, which at the beginning of the year was destined for ports around the world and should have been shipped earlier this year just before the war broke out. . Farmers said at this stage they cannot get rid of the wheat, traders could take it for storage, but they would not be paid until the wheat was bought and transported.

Prior to the Russia-Turkey-Ukraine deal, Ukrainian transporters tried to direct the flow of wheat by road, truck or river barges, instead of the huge freighters that are normally used. But it extended the transportation time from a few days to several weeks.

In the Black Sea, more than 100 cargo ships are waiting to enter the port via the Danube-Black Sea Canal in Romania. River ports simply do not have the capacity to dock larger ships.

As a result, Ukraine’s exports are only a quarter of pre-war levels, according to the DW report.

TT could benefit from lower prices next year

Despite the steady rise in prices due to the attack on Odessa this weekend, the price of wheat is still well below pre-war levels. In February, just before Russia began its war with Ukraine, wheat was selling for US$7.95 a bushel, according to Trading Economics.

The outbreak of war pushed prices up to US$12.48 a bushel in March, the second highest price of the year. In May, the price rose even higher, to US$12.77 per bushel.

In March, National Flour Mills (NFM) CEO Ian Mitchell said NFM’s priority was to take action to immediately secure wheat for TT consumption amid threats of shortages. He told Business Day that the wheat was already guaranteed for the year. Mitchell said lower prices will eventually have an effect, but it won’t be immediate.

Due to the way we buy, and in particular due to the situation in Ukraine, where we have been forced to secure supplies for the rest of the year, we have put in place all our positions for 2022, he said. -he declares. So this means that if there is a price change now, you probably won’t see the impact until later.

Changes in the price of wheat would not automatically mean that the cost of production in TT would return to where it was last year, he added. Even when the cost increased, it took months before we imposed a price increase locally.

He said futures contracts, or projections of the price of wheat per bushel, are one of several factors that affect the overall price. Others, including freight and the cost of moving grain from farms or storage facilities to ports, have increased.

But overall, he hopes that once low prices persist, they will eventually lead to lower production costs and cheaper flour supplies. He said the impact would be best seen in early 2023 as wheat would be bought at lower futures prices.

What we can say is that the downward move from the end of last week is a good sign and suggests on the longer term, we may actually see some price easing. We hope that the overall cost will start to come down to where it was at the start of the year and last year.

The tides of war

Mitchell, despite his positive outlook for next year, was well aware of the changing tides between Russia and Ukraine and how they would affect the price of wheat in the months ahead. He said the short-term changes would continue as the war progressed and that NFM continued to monitor these changes to ensure the supply of TT wheat was secured at the best possible price.

We really have to wait a bit to see how the market is doing, he said. But the first signs show that things could be moving in the right direction.

Still, he said, NFM is already taking steps to secure wheat for next year, taking advantage of current futures contracts.

We are already making arrangements for 2023. In fact, some positions (bookings) have already been secured. We have a team that constantly monitors changes in the environment and makes recommendations on target purchase prices, based on prevailing conditions.

The task will be difficult given the changing conditions of the wheat market constantly under pressure by the Russian-Ukrainian war.

These two countries together provide 30% of world wheat exports. The war means that the wheat supply of both is now blocked.