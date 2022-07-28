Gaya Iriana accompanies Jokowi on a visit to 3 Asian countries, hosted by Dita Karang in South Korea





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – First Lady Iriana Jokowi was seen accompanying President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on a visit to three Asian countries: China, Japan, and now the group is in South Korea. Arriving in Seoul, they were greeted by the figure of Dita Karang, who now lives there because he is active as a member of the female idol group, Secret Number. Meanwhile, Iriana showed off various looks with a touch of Indonesian culture. From the time of landing in China, which was uploaded to Jokowi’s official Instagram account, recently, this mother of three wore a machete-patterned batik dress with a predominance of white color, equipped with a scarf of pastel color and a skirt that did not fall to her ankles. The match is outfitted in a white hijab. Iriana chose a long necklace and a dark colored handbag to complement her appearance. In one of the uploads from Jokowi’s Instagram account, it reads: “Arriving in Beijing around ten o’clock in the evening local time, the First Lady and I went straight to Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where we were staying..” Additionally, Iriana was seen wearing a brocade top combined with songket fabric and a matching cream-colored scarf. She always wears a white hijab, a dark handbag and accessories in the form of bracelets and necklaces. It is worn while drinking tea and watching musical performances with Xi Jinping’s wife, Madame Peng Liyuan, as well as when leaving China for Tokyo, Japan. This outfit will also appear automatically when Jokowi’s entourage lands in the state capital, Sakura. As part of the tour, Jokowi and Iriana visited the residence of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace of Japan, Tokyo. * Fact or hoax? To know the veracity of the information circulating, please WhatsApp at the number Liputan6.com Fact Check 0811 9787 670 by simply typing the desired keyword.

The Garuda Indonesia GIA-1 aircraft took President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana to visit three East Asian countries: China, Japan and South Korea. In China, Jokowi met with President Xi Jinping on Tuesday July 26. Jokowi also held a conference…

