Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates several projects at Sabar Dairy in Sabarkantha of Gujarat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sabarkantha in Gujarat on Thursday where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple Sabar Dairy projects in Gadhoda Chowki worth over Rs 1,000 crores.

Addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of various Sabar Dairy projects, the Prime Minister said the blend of ethanol and gasoline which was 40 crore liters before 2014 has now increased to 400 crore liters . Blending ethanol and gasoline has also increased farmers’ incomes, he said.

Sustained efforts to increase farmers’ annual income over the past eight years are now yielding results, he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the appointment of Draupadi Murmu as President of India is a “highly proud moment for over 130 million Indians”.

“For the first time, the country’s daughter from tribal society has attained India’s highest constitutional post. The country has made Draupadi Murmu its President. It is a moment of great pride for more than 130 million Indians,” he was quoted as saying. as the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. It comes amid massive controversy over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhurys’ remark where he called Murmu a rashtrapatni while speaking to the media at his party’s protests on a host of issues.

In the evening, the Prime Minister will travel to Chennai and declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad at the JLN Indoor Stadium. The next morning, he will attend the 42nd Convocation of Anna University.

Back in Gujarat, he will visit GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) in Gandhinagar, where he will initiate and lay the foundation stone for various projects, the PMO informed.

> The inauguration of a Rs 305 crore milk powder plant at Sabar Dairy with a capacity of around 120 metric tons per day (MTPD).

> The inauguration of a state-of-the-art aseptic milk packaging plant at Sabar Dairy. Having a capacity of 3 Lakh Liter per day, the project was executed with a total investment of around Rs 125 crores. It has the latest automation system with highly energy efficient and environmentally friendly technology. The project will contribute to ensuring better remuneration for milk producers.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Sabar cheese and whey drying plant project. The estimated expenditure of the project is around Rs 600 crores. It will have the capacity to make Cheddar Cheese (20 MTPD), Mozzarella Cheese (10 MTPD) and Processed Cheese (16 MTPD). The whey generated during cheese making must also be dried at the whey drying plant, which has a capacity of 40 MTPD.

He is also due to address a large gathering and interact with 20 female herders from Sabarkantha and neighboring Arvalli district at the public event, the Sabar Dairy said in a statement.

Sabar Dairy is part of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which manufactures and markets a range of milk and dairy products under the Amul brand.

On Friday, the Prime Minister will visit GIFT City in Gandhinagar, which was envisioned as an integrated hub for financial and technology services not just for India but for the world.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the headquarters building of the International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA) and launch the launch of the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX), India’s first international bullion exchange in GIFT -IFSC.

It will also launch NSE IFSC-SGX Connect

In Chennai, Prime Minister Modi will declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad during a launch program held at the JLN Indoor Stadium around 6 p.m. Thursday. The 10-day Chess Olympiad will be held in Chennai from July 28 to August 9. Known to be a prestigious competition, it has been held since 1927. It is held in India for the first time and in Asia after 30 years. No less than 187 countries will participate in the Olympiad, making it the largest participation in a Chess Olympiad.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi had also launched the first-ever Olympic Chess Torch Relay at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium in New Delhi on June 19 this year. The torch traveled to 75 iconic locations across the country over 40 days, traveling nearly 20,000 kilometers and culminating in Mahabalipuram, before heading to FIDE headquarters in Switzerland.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi will attend the 42nd convocation of the prestigious Anna University in Chennai. He will award gold medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists and will also address the assembly on this occasion.