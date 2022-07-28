Dynamic changes between Fox News and Donald Trump





Former President Trump during his tenure could usually turn to Fox News for comfort. There were differences from time to time, and Trump occasionally made headlines by suing Fox figures, including Megyn Kelly, during a 2015 GOP presidential primary debate.

But for the most part, Trump, a rabid follower of cable news, could tune in to find star Fox News hosts praising him and his administration while castigating his critics and political foes.

Trump still has his backers on the network, but the dynamic between a former president openly flirting with another White House bid and Rupert Murdoch’s top media asset is definitely changing.

For one thing, Fox is more focused on President Biden, a subject of relentless prime-time attacks, than Trump, and the network did not air Trump’s speech this week in Washington, DC, even if he broadcast part of a previous speech on Tuesday. by former Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump’s superpower gets all the coverage. It doesn’t happen anymore. Fox doesn’t cover it 24 hours a day, said Daniel Cassino, a media pundit who wrote a book in 2016 about the networks’ influence on American politics. So it seems like that leads to frustration that he’s not dominating Fox like he used to.

That tension boiled over this week, when Trump lashed out at Fox and its flagship morning show, Fox & Friends, after two of the longtime co-hosts threw cold water on polls suggesting that young voters felt Trump was the best choice for Republicans seeking to win back the White House.

Other Murdoch-owned outlets have separately pulled editorials critical of Trump following damaging revelations from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The character is revealed in a fit, and Mr. Pence stood trial on Jan. 6, the Wall Street Journals editorial board wrote last week. Mr. Trump completely failed his.

Mr. Trump was sworn to uphold the Constitution and he had a duty as Commander-in-Chief to protect the Capitol from a mob attacking it on his behalf. He refused, the council said.

The New York Post, also owned by Murdoch, ripped Trump in a separate op-ed.

It is up to the Department of Justice to decide if it is a crime. But out of principle, out of character, Trump has proven himself unworthy to be this country’s chief executive again, he writes. Its sole objective was to find any means, to hell with the consequences, to block the peaceful transfer of power. There is no other explanation, just as there is no defense, for his refusal to stop the violence.

Trump in a statement Tuesday complained that Fox, the Journal and the Post were always against me, until I won.

News Corp., which owns and operates the three outlets, declined to comment on Trump’s recent attacks.

A representative for Trump did not return a request for comment on suggestions that he has fallen out of favor with Murdoch.

Feuds between Trump and Murdoch’s conservative media empire are not unheard of.

The former president was infuriated by the media’s decision to call Arizona for Biden on election night and fought with one of his former key anchors, Chris Wallace, before the election on several occasions.

Several of Foxs top figures also criticized Trump after the 2020 election.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ recent rise into the national spotlight has given Murdochs media a new face to present to his millions of viewers and readers as a potential successor to Trump as leader of the Republican Party and Conservative movement. .

British pundit Piers Morgan, whom Murdoch recently hired to host a show on TalkTV in the UK, wrote an op-ed in the Post earlier this summer explicitly urging conservative voters in the US to get rid of Trump and support DeSantis.

I think Trump is frankly dead weight for Fox and Murdoch, said AJ Bauer, a professor at the University of Alabama who studies and analyzes trends in conservative media. He’s done a lot of very useful work for them, he’s propelled them for four, five, six years, but they’re not loyal the way he expects and the way he needs for his political winds to change .

Some say that if Trump wins the GOP presidential nomination again, Murdoch and the former president could put aside their public bickering, as they have done in previous years.

If Trump runs for president in 2024 and buries the field, Murdoch will have plenty of time to do what he traditionally does: place his bet on the main pony, Jack Shafer, the longtime media writer, said in a column reacting to the Journal and Post editorials this week. Like a pair of powerful mobsters arguing over how to share the spoils, Murdoch and Trump will reconcile if they determine it is in their mutual best interests to reconcile.

The Hills Morning Report Democrats have (finally) reached a deal How recessions have haunted three presidents and how two others have recovered

Trump also enjoys extensive coverage on the primetime Fox he loves.

Host Laura Ingraham reacted Tuesday night to news from the Justice Department including Trump in his ongoing Jan. 6 investigations by calling it a political vendetta to stop someone running for office and succeeding and to win the presidency again for millions and millions of Americans.

Sean Hannity, another prime-time host, a longtime personal friend of Trump, regularly denounced the Jan. 6 panel as a meritless witch hunt.

