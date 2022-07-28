Politics
What did Boris Johnson discuss with Alexander Lebedev? | Opinions
There is a potential scandal emerging in the UK. It may not lead anywhere, but it could also become very important.
Essentially, the question is whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as Foreign Secretary, discussed government business with a former KGB spy without officials being present or reporting the conversation to officials afterwards.
Here, dates can be important. On March 4, 2018, nerve agent poisonings took place in the historic English town of Salisbury.
The British government blamed Russia for the attack. The following month, between April 27 and 29, then Foreign Secretary (and current Prime Minister) Boris Johnson attended a party in Italy hosted by Evgeny Lebedev, the businessman and media figure . This party was immediately after a confidential meeting of NATO foreign ministers where Russia and security were discussed.
On April 29, 2018, Johnson was spotted at San Francesco d’Assisi airport in Italy without his security details or the benefit of a good night’s sleep. What really happened that weekend and who Johnson met at the party has been a constant media and political puzzle ever since.
In particular, a question was whether he had met Alexander Lebedev, a former senior KGB intelligence officer and father of Evgenys, and if so, whether security matters had been discussed without the presence of officials or a note appropriate.
If security issues had been discussed between a British foreign secretary and a former Russian spy following the Salisbury poisonings and immediately after a discussion with NATO, it would have been a very serious matter. But since 2018 there has been a lack of clarity and various denials about what really happened.
But then, last month, there was a public admission from Johnson. During the domestic political crisis that led to his impending departure as prime minister, he was revealed to appear before parliament’s senior officials’ liaison committee where he was questioned on a series of questions.
During that hearing, Johnson admitted that he did meet Alexander Lebedev at the party without officials present. Following this revelation, Johnson was asked to respond in writing to the question: Did you meet Alexander Lebedev on April 28, 2018 without officials, and if officials were subsequently informed of the meeting?
Last week his answer has been published. It was extraordinary, even though it was carefully worded. Its essence was: Johnson confirmed he had met Alexander Lebedev; government business may have been discussed; officials were not present; and officials were not informed of the meeting afterwards. Johnson sought to present the meeting as not being pre-arranged although he did not say it was unexpected.
The admission that government business may have been discussed was made in a curious way. Johnson’s exact but evasive phrase was[a]As far as I know, no government business was discussed.
This is far from being a true denial. And that’s not satisfying, because Johnson would presumably know what was said in a conversation he was a party to. One would expect him to have full knowledge of what was said.
If Johnson had been able to unreservedly deny that government business was discussed, he would have. But for some reason he couldn’t. Maybe he doesn’t remember what he talked about. Or maybe he’s not convinced that there won’t be information that would contradict an outright denial.
The current prime minister has just a few weeks left in office but is under investigation by a parliamentary committee for misleading the Commons on other issues. He was therefore not in a position where he could allow himself to be found wanting in his response to the Liaison Committee.
The tense formulation of his response must therefore have seemed to him the only way open to him. If nothing comes to light, he’s safe. But if something comes to light, he may seek to hide behind the [a]s as far as I know condition.
This political affair may go no further and be forgotten as Johnson leaves office in September and a new prime minister is installed. But there is something wrong with the situation, and Johnson’s account of what happened is incomplete and inadequate.
Should new information emerge, it could spark a scandal that could overshadow the many other issues in his post as prime minister. For in the aftermath of the Salisbury poisonings and hours after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, a British foreign minister should not have discussed government business with a former KGB intelligence officer without the presence officials and without informing the officials afterwards.
And we still don’t know if it happened or not.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.
