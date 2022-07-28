Biden, Xi to hold call amid standoff in Taiwan over potential Pelosi trip

Comment this story Comment

TAIPEI, Taiwanese President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are set to speak on Thursday Eastern Time, amid angry warnings from Beijing that the bilateral relationship can only progress if the White House prevents the President of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-California) to travel to Taiwan. The call comes at a time of heightened tensions over China’s increasingly aggressive meetings with the US military and partners in the Indo-Pacific, a planned potential trip by Pelosi to Taiwan and seemingly off-the-cuff claims by Bidens that which the United States would defend the island’s military claims that the White House has returned. Growing friction has added to differences over trade, technology, security and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Chinese Communist Party, although it has never ruled Taiwan, insists that the self-governing island of 23 million people is part of its territory and threatens to use force if the democratically elected administration of Taipei declared its formal independence.

If Pelosi leaves, it will really push things over the edge of a cliff and break down the railings of relationships, said Lu Xiang, research director at the Chinese Institute of Hong Kong, an affiliate of the Academy. State-run China of Social Sciences. He added that Beijing does not accept the argument that Biden cannot prevent Pelosi’s visit due to the separation of powers, and instead sees his potential trip as an indicator of the administrations’ willingness to adhere to the agreements. fundamentals of the US-China relationship.

At the end of the Trump administration, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing considered the relationship to be at its worst since diplomatic ties were established in 1979. Four earlier phone calls between Xi and Biden, as well that many long meetings between senior diplomats, have not brought about a significant detente.

In a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier in July, Wang provided four lists Beijing hopes to guide the relationship, including one on US wrongdoings that must end and another on possible areas of cooperation. if tensions are eased.

Progress in areas of common concern will be impossible until the Taiwan issue is resolved, Lu said, adding that China found Biden harder to understand than Donald Trump because the latter was intentionally unpredictable while the he current administration appears to Beijing to be unintentionally unpredictable and incapable. apply a clear policy in Taiwan. He noted that the seriousness of the disagreement over Pelosis’s visit could lead to the leaders’ appeal being delayed or cancelled.

The United States maintains that its one-China policy, which neither disputes nor endorses Beijing’s territorial claims and is intentionally vague about whether the US military would intervene in a cross-strait conflict, remains unchanged.

Xi and Bidens’ latest call, in March, focused on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the implications of the crisis for US-China relations. Biden warned Xi that there would be consequences if Beijing helped Russia economically or militarily in its war against its neighbor, officials said at the time.

White House officials have since said they have not seen systematic efforts to help Russians evade sanctions and export controls.

The call also comes as Xi prepares for a twice-a-decade political meeting, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, where he is set to assume an unprecedented third term as party general secretary, asserting his leadership position. most powerful in China since Mao Zedong.

Tensions have risen this month after Beijing threatened consequences if Pelosi went ahead with a planned visit to Taiwan in August, pledging to take strong action in response. Although delegations of lawmakers visit Taiwan periodically, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) was there this month and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) visited from May 30 to June 1, Pelosi would be the first visiting House Speaker since Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) in 1997.

The Biden administration is increasingly concerned that such a trip right now ahead of the big party conclave in the fall could prompt China to react in a way that would trigger a crisis across the Straits of Taiwan. Defense, military and intelligence officials outlined the risks, administration officials said. Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, personally briefed Pelosi. The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and its strike group have returned to the South China Sea after a stopover in Singapore, Reuters reported Thursday.

If Pelosi visits Taiwan, she pushes the boundaries. In this case, Beijing will also respond by pushing the boundaries of the Taiwan question. This is why the Chinese military has sent a strong signal to its American counterparts, said Wu Xinbo, dean of the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai.

However, many Taiwanese security experts say Beijing’s angry reaction is mainly for show and play down the possibility of China intervening militarily to prevent a visit with risky maneuvers like tailing the Pelosis plane in space. Taiwanese airline. Rather, they suggest, China will signal its displeasure with escalating swordplay, such as sending dozens of People’s Liberation Army planes deep into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone.

Taiwan’s military said growing concerns about a new crisis in the Taiwan Strait had not led to adjustments in military preparedness exercises held in Taiwan this week. In a speech on Tuesday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen did not address concerns over a possible visit, but warned of an increase in gray area tactics and coercive military maneuvers that prevent pure conflict. and simple of authoritarian nations that upset the balance of regional security.

In Taiwan, the focus is more on the United States’ ability to withstand pressure, said Taipei-based analyst Jeremy Huai-Che Chiang, a former researcher at the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation, a think tank. Many experts in Taiwan are surprised by the overreaction to Pelosi’s trip in the US think tank community.

At stake for Taiwan is a trend of former and current officials from friendly countries who, assuming US support, have made increasingly frequent visits to Taipei despite Beijing’s censorship. If the United States can no longer bear it, what signal are they sending to our allies? Chiang asked.