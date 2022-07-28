Donald Trump threatens to sue CNN for the big lie





Donald Trump has threatened CNN with legal action over the network’s reporting of “The Big Lie.”

His lawyers insist in a letter to the network that he simply believes it.

As outlandish as it sounds, the threat comes less than a month after two Supreme Court justices upped the ante when they signaled they wanted to reconsider the First Amendment precedent that established actual malice as defamation standard for public figures.

Trump’s letter, a copy of which was obtained by TheWrap, states that if CNN does not issue a “full and fair correction”, apology or retraction within 10 days, legal action will be taken for damages- interests.

This letter serves as official notice of false statements regarding President Donald J. Trump (President Trump) in numerous articles and television transmissions published by Cable News Network, Inc. (CNN), including, but not limited to, those discussed below,” states the letter, dated last Thursday, July 21, giving CNN a Sunday deadline. “Specifically, the Kafkaesque correspondence focuses on the on-air and online use by CNN-branded talent and journalists of the term ‘Big Lie’ in relation to Trump’s repeated claims that the election of 2020 was stolen from him and the GOP.”

The letter comes less than a month after Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil M. Gorsuch said they wanted to reconsider the landmark 1964 First Amendment ruling that established actual malice instead of negligence as the standard. of defamation for public figures, setting the bar incredibly high. for many such trials. The judges’ comments were part of the dissenting opinion as the court refused to hear a defamation case brought by Shkelzen Berisha, the son of a former Albanian prime minister, which stemmed from the contents of a book about drug dealers. weapons that the 2016 Jonah Hill movie “War Dogs” was based on.

The justices tied their arguments to vast changes in how modern news is consumed, saying the New York Times v. Sullivan doctrine of 1964 was outdated.

This court ruling that the First Amendment requires public figures to establish actual malice has nothing to do with the text, history or structure of the Constitution, Judge Thomas wrote, referring to the ruling. a lower court.

In Trump’s case, his attorneys essentially say in the letter to CNN, which spans 282 pages, that Trump can’t be a liar or promulgate a ‘big lie’ — because he simply and sincerely ignores the truth. .

“In this case, President Trump’s comments are not lies: he subjectively believes that the results of the 2020 presidential election triggered fraudulent voting activity in several key states,” the letter said.

Trump’s lawyers then define the word lie from Webster’s dictionary.

Disregarding President Trump’s true belief in his statements, CNN published numerous articles calling him a liar and purveyor of the big lie,’ the letter continued.

CNN had no comment Wednesday to TheWrap regarding Trump’s letter.

Trump has enacted “The Big Lie” prolifically since the 2020 presidential election, though he has on rare occasions publicly blurted out that Joe Biden was the winner.

CNN shall publish a full and fair correction, apology or retraction,” the letter requests, “in the same editions or corresponding issues of the website publication in which the aforementioned articles, transcripts or broadcasts appeared and in a location and such a visible type. such as said original article, transcript or broadcast within ten (10) days from the date of service of this notice.

Failure to post such correction, apology or retraction will result in the filing of a lawsuit and damages against you, CNN.

Trump, in a statement to the media Wednesday after CNN announced the letter, promised other potential threats and future lawsuits.

I will also take action against other news outlets that defamed me and defrauded the public regarding the overwhelming evidence of fraud throughout the 2020 election,” Trump said in the statement. “I will never stop fighting for the truth and for the future of our country!

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

