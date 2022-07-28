Saleem Safi’s obsession with Imran Khan





In the past four months, Saleem Safi has mentioned Imran Khan in his tweets 301 times by name; 286 times with Imran Khan and 15 times with Imran Niazi. He also mentioned former First Lady Bushra Bibi 16 times by name and her friend Farah Gogi 50 times.

Unlike Imran Khan, other political leaders were mentioned far fewer times by Saleem Safi. Zardari was mentioned 20 times, Shehbaz Sharif was mentioned 50 times, while Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were only mentioned 7 and 2 times respectively.

While Imran Khan has been mentioned a total of 301 times, the main political leaders of the incumbent government have only been mentioned a total of 79 times by Saleem Safi on Twitter in the past four months, Asher Bajwa reveled in his Twitter feed.

among the following, he mentioned Imran Khan 75% of the time. pic.twitter.com/S1136cJsS1

— Asher Bajwa (@asherbajwa) July 27, 2022

According to Asher Bajwa’s analysis, real public issues were rarely addressed in Saleem Safis’ tweets. Despite the massive increase in oil prices, the word gasoline has only appeared 3 times in Saleem Safis’ tweets since April. Similarly, the issue of load shedding and electricity shortage has also been largely overlooked by Saleem Safi as he only used the word electricity 2 times and the word gas was only mentioned 3 times in his tweets. during the analyzed period. Inflation, the most serious public issue, has only been mentioned twice by Saleem Safi in his tweets since April.

A detailed analysis reveals that while PTI issues such as discredited Tosha Khana scandal, foreign funding case, Farah Gogi, etc. were mentioned 134 times, real public issues such as economy, inflation, gas, electricity, petrol were only raised 34 times total by Saleem Safi on twitter since April.

and most imp of all, no explanation needed here, I guess.

> Words that could refer to Imran Khan: 134 > Geniuine issues related to people: 34 pic.twitter.com/ogblVYMiS6

— Asher Bajwa (@asherbajwa) July 27, 2022

Saleem Safi also seems to be obsessed with the military institution because among military, judicial, parliamentary, and established institutions (generally considered synonymous with military), Safi mentioned military 55% of the time, establishment 18%, while parliament and justice were mentioned respectively 10% and 17%.

