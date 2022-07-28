Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate India’s first international bullion exchange in Surat: what is it?

The India International Bullion Exchange has registered 56 qualified jewelers to trade on the exchange and set up infrastructure to store physical gold and silver. It will be inaugurated on Friday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city of GIFT in Surat

India is set to get its first international bullion exchange on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) and lay the foundation stone for the headquarters of the unified regulator International Financial Services Centers Authorities.

GIFT City is India’s premier International Financial Services Center (IFSC).

According to the International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA), the India International Bullion Exchange will facilitate efficient price discovery with assurance of responsible sourcing and quality, besides giving impetus to financialization gold in India.

This will enable India to earn its rightful place in the global bullion market and serve the global value chain with integrity and quality. It also reinforces the Indian government’s commitment to enabling India to be able to influence global bullion prices as a major consumer, the statement said.

But what is an international bullion exchange? Who can trade on it? Let’s take a closer look:

First, it is important to understand what bullion is and what a bullion market is.

Bullion refers to high-purity physical gold and silver often kept in bullion, bullion or coin form. It can be considered legal tender and is often held as reserves by central banks or held by institutional investors.

A bullion exchange allows buyers and sellers to trade gold and silver and related derivatives.

Although there are several gold markets around the world, the London Bullion Market, which provides 24-hour trading and facilitates the trading of futures and options, is the main trading platform for the world market for gold and silver.

These bullion markets are usually over-the-counter (OTC) markets, that is, they trade physical gold and silver.

What about IIBX?

The National Stock Exchange, Multi Commodity Exchange, India INX International Exchange, National Securities Depository and Central Depository Services Ltd have joined forces to form the holding company India International Bullion Holding IFSC, which will operate the International Bullion Exchange.

According Indian Expressthe IIBX, announced in the 2020 Union Budget, registered jewelers to trade on the exchange and set up the infrastructure to store physical gold and silver.

According Hindu business line56 qualified jewelers have been approved by IFSC regulator IFSCA to import bullion and trade on the exchange.

To become a qualified jeweler, you must have a minimum net worth of Rs 25 crore and 90% of the average annual turnover over the last three financial years through transactions in goods classified as precious metals, in accordance with Indian Express.

According India timethe exchange will have three vaults, one operated by Sequel Global (ready and approved), the second which will be operated by Brinks India is ready and awaiting final approval and the third is under construction.

How will this work?

Once the gold is imported, it will be stored in the vault approved by the IFSC authority.

Following this, a bullion deposit receipt will be issued and the gold will be ready for trading, a source told the newspaper.

As this is a spot trade, all open positions will be marked for delivery at the end of the day, in accordance with Hindu business line.

The exchange’s initial trading pilot with small trades over the past few months has been successful, sources told the Hindu business line.

What are the advantages?

According Indian Express, The IIBX will be a gateway for bullion imports into India, where all bullion imports for domestic consumption will be channeled through the exchange.

In addition to providing a trading avenue for diverse participants, a bullion exchange will also provide the benefits of price discovery, transparency in disclosures, guaranteed centralized clearing, and quality assurance.

A bullion exchange, in addition to providing standardization and a transparent mechanism, will also be an important step towards the financialization of bullion-based products, according to the report.

The IFSCA has ensured the integrity of the supply of bullion delivered through IIBX by requiring compliance with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Due Diligence Guidance for Supply Chains. responsible sourcing of minerals from conflict-affected and high-risk areas, the newspaper added.

This will lead to quality assurance and supply integrity. With the regulatory foundations in place, the IFSCA intends to develop a bullion ecosystem aimed at positioning India in international markets, initially as a price influencer and ultimately as a price setter, a said an IFSCA official. Indian Express.

India time quoted IIBX CEO and Managing Director Ashok Gautam as saying, “The thought process behind setting this up to allow commodities to be traded on an exchange. Since this is an international exchange , trading can also take place in US dollars. We position ourselves as one of the largest trading centers in Asia. Due to the competitive pricing on IIBX, international players will be happy to use our vault services. moreover, as it is a free trade zone, no duties will be paid.

Talk to Hindu Business Line, Naveen Mathur, Director (Commodities and Currencies), Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said the spot exchange at the IFSC will have no impact on gold futures as it is a hedging tool while the spot exchange will be used by the industry for supply. the yellow metal.

PM to launch NSE IFSC-SGX Connect

The Prime Minister will also launch NSE IFSC-SGX Connect. Under this system, all Nifty derivatives orders placed by members of Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) will be routed and matched on the NSE-IFSC order matching and trading platform.

The connect platform will deepen liquidity in the derivatives markets of GIFT-IFSC.

Brokers and traders from India and all international jurisdictions are expected to attend in large numbers to trade derivatives through the connection.

Several key announcements will also be made during the Prime Minister’s visit, according to the statement.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance and Commercial Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, State Finance Ministers of the Union Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad will attend the events.

