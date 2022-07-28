UN urges Turkey to reverse decision to abandon landmark women’s rights deal

Turkey’s decision to abandon the Council of Europe Convention on protecting and combating violence against women and domestic violence could significantly set back efforts to tackle the problem, an expert has warned United Nations rights.

The warning from UN human rights expert Reem al-Salems comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan withdrew from the landmark international treaty in March 2021, which entered into force on July 1 .

The agreement, widely known as the Istanbul Convention, was named after the Turkish city where it opened for signatures in 2011.

Al-Salem said in a statement on Wednesday that around one in four women in Turkey have experienced physical or sexual violence from their partner, according to the latest available government figures from a 2014 survey.

She added that there are also likely hundreds of femicides each year, pointing out that these issues have been grossly underreported due to lack of trust in the country’s protection mechanisms, widespread impunity and discrimination. and gender bias.

Trkiye has made significant legal and policy reforms to prevent and respond to violence against women and girls, but these fall short of its full capacity, potential and responsibilities to protect women and girls living on Turkish soil and do not correspond to the seriousness of the situation. , said al-Salem.

Although many strides have been made to advance gender equality and end violence against women and girls, al-Salem believes their withdrawal from the pact risks rolling back its obligations to human rights.

Almost every stakeholder I met in Trkiye unequivocally recognizes the influence of the Istanbul Convention on combating violence against women and girls, and how intrinsically it is linked to the identity, aspirations and destination of Trkiyes, as well as its role and position regionally and beyond. added.

The UN expert said the effectiveness of Turkey’s initiatives to address violence against women and girls has been hampered by a lack of reliable disaggregated data, inadequate shelters and a lack of access to them.

Al-Salem noted that refugees, migrants, beneficiaries of temporary protected status, human rights defenders, as well as women in politics, in detention or with disabilities were at significantly higher risk.

A banner reading I don’t want to die illustrates a letter of complaint filed by a woman with a local prosecutor’s office, detailing the abuse and violence she suffered at the hands of her partner, in a campaign against Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international agreement designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 5, 2021. (Reuters)

No society can truly prosper unless its women and girls enjoy equality and are free from violence. All stakeholders I met agreed that violence against women and girls has no place in Turkish society. Trkiye must therefore translate this belief into practice, fighting impunity and prioritizing the issue of violence against women and girls at the highest level, al-Salem said.

She called on the government to reconsider its decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention and to continue to respect its other international human rights obligations, urging it to devote more resources to resolving this problem and fight against harmful social and cultural norms.

In many ways, Trkiye stands at an important crossroads in its history. He can either consciously and deliberately choose to protect the gains made in advancing the rights of women and girls, or risk rolling back this important progress and leaving his women and daughters behind, al-Salem said.

The UN expert had just completed a 10-day visit to the country where she met with ministers, government-affiliated institutions, representatives of civil society and trade unions, among others.

Al-Salem will present a full report on his visit to the Human Rights Council in June 2023, the statement said.

