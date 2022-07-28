Politics
Dairy sector a major contributor to rural economy growth: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the dairy sector has been a major contributor to the growth of India’s rural economy and with the launch of technology-driven projects at Sabar Dairy, the government will be able to support farmers and milk producers and to help stimulate the rural economy.
He was addressing after the inauguration of various development initiatives at Sabar Dairy in Gujarat. “Today, Sabar Dairy has expanded. New projects worth hundreds of crores are being set up here. The capacity of Sabar Dairy will further increase with the addition of a milk powder factory with modern technology and an additional line in the A-septic packaging section,” Prime Minister Modi said. .
He further stated that today Gujarat dairy market is worth Rs 1 lakh crore.
“The development of Gujarat over the past two decades has yielded great results. Today Gujarat dairy market is worth Rs 1 lakh crore,” he said.
The Prime Minister said Sabar Dairy’s capacity would be further increased with the addition of a milk powder factory.
“Through the launch of technology-driven projects at Sabar Dairy, we will be able to support farmers and milk producers and help boost the rural economy. With new projects worth hundreds of crores set in place here, the capacity of Sabar Dairy will further increase with the addition of a milk powder factory. The dairy sector has been a major contributor to the growth of the rural economy in India,” the Prime Minister said. Modi.
Prime Minister Modi said an example of women-led development in the country is the increase in women’s participation in the dairy sector.
He added that work on the formation of 10,000 agricultural producer associations (OPF) is in full swing in the country.
“Through this, smallholder farmers will be able to connect directly to food processing, value-linked export and supply chain. This will benefit farmers in Gujarat,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi said the government has worked dedicatedly to increase farmers’ incomes.
“From agriculture to animal husbandry, we have seen a substantial increase in income even for the smallest farmers,” the prime minister said.
He said that today India has achieved more than 10% ethanol in gasoline, which ensures that our vehicles continue to move in an environmentally friendly manner.
“Until 2014 less than 40 crore liters of ethanol was blended in the country. Today it is around 400 crore liters. farmers by organizing a special campaign over the past two years,” he said.
\
He said that in a bid to help farmers and boost agriculture, the government has also given Kisan credit cards to more than 3 million farmers through a special campaign in the past 2 years.
“With a major push on vocals for the local, Khadi has now become a global phenomenon. This shift has led to many job opportunities in the industry,” he added.
Speaking about the central government’s single-use plastic vans initiative, Prime Minister Modi said, “Plastic has become an enemy for our livestock. Previously, 15 to 20 kg of plastic came out of the stomachs of animals when they died. This is one of the reasons why we are working to eliminate the use of plastic in India.”
He said that whether it is the expansion of railway lines or the development of highways, the government has achieved outstanding infrastructure for connectivity in Sabarkantha.
He further added that the government was working to bring the culture and contribution of the Adivasis to the fore and to celebrate the tribal freedom fighters. Prime Minister Modi said the government has also decided to celebrate November 15, the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as “Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas”. (ANI)
Sources
2/ https://www.risingkashmir.com/Dairy-sector-a-major-contributor-in-growth-of-rural-economy–PM-Modi-112259
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hockey Canada CEO does not resign during criticism July 28, 2022
- These classic Paul Hollywood scones wowed the queen mum July 28, 2022
- Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of several Sabar Dairy projects (see photos) July 28, 2022
- Appeal to revoke high entry rates for Komodo July 28, 2022
- True Thompson in private jet in Khloe Kardashian photos – Hollywood Life July 28, 2022