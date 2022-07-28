Dairy sector a major contributor to rural economy growth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the dairy sector has been a major contributor to the growth of India’s rural economy and with the launch of technology-driven projects at Sabar Dairy, the government will be able to support farmers and milk producers and to help stimulate the rural economy.

He was addressing after the inauguration of various development initiatives at Sabar Dairy in Gujarat. “Today, Sabar Dairy has expanded. New projects worth hundreds of crores are being set up here. The capacity of Sabar Dairy will further increase with the addition of a milk powder factory with modern technology and an additional line in the A-septic packaging section,” Prime Minister Modi said. .

He further stated that today Gujarat dairy market is worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

He further stated that today Gujarat dairy market is worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

The Prime Minister said Sabar Dairy’s capacity would be further increased with the addition of a milk powder factory.

"Through the launch of technology-driven projects at Sabar Dairy, we will be able to support farmers and milk producers and help boost the rural economy. With new projects worth hundreds of crores set in place here, the capacity of Sabar Dairy will further increase with the addition of a milk powder factory. The dairy sector has been a major contributor to the growth of the rural economy in India," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi said an example of women-led development in the country is the increase in women’s participation in the dairy sector.

He added that work on the formation of 10,000 agricultural producer associations (OPF) is in full swing in the country.

“Through this, smallholder farmers will be able to connect directly to food processing, value-linked export and supply chain. This will benefit farmers in Gujarat,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said the government has worked dedicatedly to increase farmers’ incomes.

“From agriculture to animal husbandry, we have seen a substantial increase in income even for the smallest farmers,” the prime minister said.

He said that today India has achieved more than 10% ethanol in gasoline, which ensures that our vehicles continue to move in an environmentally friendly manner.

“Until 2014 less than 40 crore liters of ethanol was blended in the country. Today it is around 400 crore liters. farmers by organizing a special campaign over the past two years,” he said.

He said that in a bid to help farmers and boost agriculture, the government has also given Kisan credit cards to more than 3 million farmers through a special campaign in the past 2 years.

“With a major push on vocals for the local, Khadi has now become a global phenomenon. This shift has led to many job opportunities in the industry,” he added.

Speaking about the central government’s single-use plastic vans initiative, Prime Minister Modi said, “Plastic has become an enemy for our livestock. Previously, 15 to 20 kg of plastic came out of the stomachs of animals when they died. This is one of the reasons why we are working to eliminate the use of plastic in India.”

He said that whether it is the expansion of railway lines or the development of highways, the government has achieved outstanding infrastructure for connectivity in Sabarkantha.

He further added that the government was working to bring the culture and contribution of the Adivasis to the fore and to celebrate the tribal freedom fighters. Prime Minister Modi said the government has also decided to celebrate November 15, the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as “Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas”. (ANI)