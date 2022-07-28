Latest from Trump: Ex-president threatens CNN with lawsuit over repeated defamatory statements





Trump’s former defense secretary says he didn’t ask for 10,000 troops from the Capitol

Donald Trump has threatened to sue CNN for calling him a liar and calling his baseless claims about the 2020 election a big lie. In a lengthy letter published last night, he complains that the network defamed him in its coverage of the 2016 and 2020 elections, the investigation into his ties to Russia and the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. .

Mr Trump also denounced reports that the US Department of Justice was investigating his actions as he tried to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, with Attorney General Merrick Garland confirming that the department has no has scruples about any political return as a result. to criminally charge Mr. Trump.

Meanwhile, Democratic Congressman and Jan. 6 Committee member Jamie Raskin told C-Span he believes Mr. Trump’s campaign to void the election and preserve his presidency is actually rooted in personal financial interest.

Donald Trump was truly engaged in a lot of for-profit activities in his administration, which would also explain his determination to stay in office at all costs, the congressman said.

Donald Trump is threatening to sue CNN for calling his false claims about the 2020 election a lie.

I have notified CNN of my intention to take legal action for their repeated defamatory statements against me, Mr. Trump said in a statement from his political action committee Save America on Wednesday.

The former president added that he will also take action against other media who defamed me and defrauded the public regarding the overwhelming evidence of fraud throughout the 2020 election. I will never stop fighting for the truth and for the future of our country!

Lawyers for Mr. Trump last week threatened to take legal action against the cable network in Florida, citing numerous instances of Mr. Trump being called a liar in CNN reports, or misrepresentations by alumni presidents regarding the 2020 election have been seen as the big lie.

Former Presidents’ Lawyers Say He Really Believes 2020 Election Lies

1659006059 Ingraham hits Garland over Trump persecution”

Fox News experts are on the offensive following reports that the Justice Department is now looking into Donald Trump’s behavior between the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and during his show last night , host Laura Ingraham laid the groundwork for a full-on attempt to delegitimize any charges that may arise from the probe:

1659004259The January 6 committee remembers the first hearing a year later

The select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol had a major impact with its hearings this summer, but it’s easy to forget that there was a glimpse last year. The panels’ first public hearing featured four law enforcement officers who testified about their experiences at the hands of the mob of Trump supporters who stormed the building they were tasked to protect.

Several committee members were visibly moved to tears by the man’s testimony, and even in the face of this summer’s sessions, it remains one of the most heartbreaking moments in the inquest’s saga.

Here’s how The Independent covered the hearing at the time:

The indifference shown to my colleagues is shameful, says Michael Fanone of those who minimize or deny what happened on January 6

1659002142A key nugget of the Trumps threat CNN

Donald Trump’s threat to sue CNN is based on a long list of familiar grievances, mostly related to the networks’ coverage of the 2016 and 2020 elections and what the ex-president has taken to calling the Russia, Russia hoax, Russia.

But buried in the furious 26-page letter his lawyers sent to the network is a truly important assertion: that Mr. Trump’s belief that the 2020 election was illegitimate is more important than the truth:

Even as state audits and recounts began to take place, and well before their conclusion in mid-2021, CNN began calling President Trump a liar.

Webster’s Dictionary defines a lie as an assertion of something known or believed by the speaker to be false with the intent to deceive. The definition, then, is not just about getting a statement wrong; rather, it requires the speaker to know that he is speaking falsely and specifically harbors an intent to mislead.

In this case, President Trump’s comments are not lies: he subjectively believes that the results of the 2020 presidential election triggered fraudulent voting activity in several key states.

Whether or not the trial proceeds (remember: many of the cases Mr. Trump has launched over the decades have not), this claim could prove to be a sign of things to come.

If Mr. Trump relies on this subjective belief in future litigation or criminal cases regarding the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and his efforts to nullify the election, much could hinge on the evidence from Jan. 6 committees and testimony about the election. state of mind of Mr. Trump. between November 2020 and the end of his presidency.

If he presupposes a future criminal defense on the claim that he genuinely believes in what has become known as Big Lie, it will be up to the select committee and other investigators to provide evidence to the contrary.

1658999700Sorry Jared there’s nothing I can do Murdoch told Kushner after Fox News called Arizona for Biden

In his new book, Jared Kushner writes about when he called Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch on election night in November 2020 to ask why the network had just called Arizona for President Joe Biden.

Breaking History: A White House Memoir by Mr. Kushner is set to be released on August 23. On Wednesday, New York Times reporter Kenneth Vogel tweeted several pages from the book.

The shocking projection brought our momentum to a screeching halt, writes Kushner in his new book

1658997000Days after News Corp editorials slammed former president, Fox News did not air Trump DC speech

Donald Trump and Mike Pence were both in Washington, DC on Tuesday to deliver speeches at separate events, marking the first time the former president has returned to the nation’s capital since leaving office.

While the two events generated a lot of media attention and speculation about the 2024 presidential election, CNN Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter noted a particular difference in their coverage of one particular network Fox News .

Choosing not to broadcast Trump’s speech live on his flagship channel could signal a change in Fox News

1658994300Trump threatens to sue CNN for calling him a liar

Donald Trump is threatening to sue CNN for calling his false claims about the 2020 election a lie.

I have notified CNN of my intention to take legal action for their repeated defamatory statements against me, Mr. Trump said in a statement from his political action committee Save America on Wednesday. I will also take action against other media that have defamed me and defrauded the public regarding the overwhelming evidence of fraud throughout the 2020 election.

Josh Marcus has this report.

Former Presidents’ Lawyers Say He Really Believes 2020 Election Lies

1658992500Hawley claims humiliating images of him helped his fundraiser

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, who was widely mocked last week when footage showed him fleeing through the Capitol from the crowd he helped incite, told CNN he does not regret any of his actions on 6 January 2021.

I don’t regret anything I did that day, Mr. Hawley said in an interview on Wednesday. It is a privilege to be attacked by the January 6 committee. I want to thank you for all the help with my fundraising, it’s been great.

Hawley said it was a privilege to be attacked by the House Select Committee

1658989529ICYMI: Donald Trump Jr explains sponsor credentials of January 6 texts during hearing

The former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr, turned to the iconic 1972 Hollywood film. The godfather’s credentials he texted the former White House chief of staff during the riots in January 6 at a hearing on July 21.

Mr Trump Jr texted Mark Meadows saying he needed to go to the mattresses to make sure his father would condemn the riot.

In the context of Mario Puzos’ novel, the expression means to prepare for a long war.

Testimonial footage shows Trump Jr saying going to mattresses is just a benchmark for going all-in. I think it’s a sponsor reference.

Read the full story here:

Donald Trump Jr explained that the godfather was referring to the former White House chief of staff during the Jan. 6 riots during a July 21 hearing. riot. In the context of Mario Puzos’ novel, the expression means to prepare for a long war. Testimonial footage shows Trump Jr saying going to mattresses is just a benchmark for moving forward. I think it’s a reference from the godfather. Click here to subscribe to our newsletters.

1658988900Trump wanted to stay in power at all costs because he was making millions says Raskin

Donald Trump wanted to stay in power at all costs because he made millions being president, a member of the January 6 committee said.

Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin appeared in the Washington Journal on C-SPAN on Wednesday, saying that in my opinion, Donald Trump was really engaged in a lot of for-profit activities in his administration, which would also explain his determination to stay. in the office at all costs.

Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.

Donald Trump has pledged millions of dollars in his hotels and golf courses and other business license deals and so on from foreign governments, Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin has said.

Oliver O’Connell28 July 2022 07:15

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-suing-cnn-jan-6-committee-hearing-doj-b2132888.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

