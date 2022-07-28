Chaos will increase if transparent elections are not held: Imran Khan – Pakistan





Pakistan

Chaos will increase if transparent elections are not held: Imran Khan

July 27, 2022 11:21 p.m.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said on Wednesday that transparent election is the only way to get the country out of the crisis and that if transparent elections are not organized, the crisis and chaos will further increase, the situation is getting worse and we can only get out of this situation as a nation.

Addressing the masses on Wednesday, he said the people of the country will become a nation. “I see them becoming a nation for the first time.” He congratulated the nation and said that all the strategies used to defeat us have failed badly.

Imran Khan said those involved in corruption for 30 years were imposed on us by regime change, adding that the nation was insulted but the people were seen as sheep and goats.

The former Prime Minister said that after the dismissal of his government, a program was drawn up to suppress his party, that’s why he called for a peaceful demonstration on May 25 against the foreign conspiracy and the imported group but he has not forgotten the brutality unleashed against women. and children.

The electoral commission hatched a plot

The PTI Chairman went on to say that every effort was made to defeat them in the by-elections in cahoots with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), but the way this resilient nation fought the elections is admirable.

Imran Khan said transparent elections are the only way to get the country out of crisis and if transparent elections are not held, crisis and chaos will increase. “An Election Commission should be formed that everyone would have confidence in, adding that the largest Pakistani party, the PTI, has no confidence in the ECP and the current Election Commissioner because when we tried to make come from the EVM, the commissioner of elections opposed it.

According to a report by the commission headed by Justice Nasirul Mulk, the rigging happened when the poll is over, adding that the results are obtained by pressing the button as soon as the poll is over through the EVM, the CEC has conspired and did not allow the EVM to be brought.

Economy

He further stated that all our economic indicators are on track, the economic survey report released by the current government proved, adding that according to the report, Pakistan’s economy is growing by 6% and this kind of development was happening in the economy of Pakistan, after 17 years, when, during the Musharraf era, the dollars were coming in, so there was development.

Khan further said that agriculture grew by 4.4% under his government, while IT exports grew by 75% in two years thanks to support from the technology sector. The government has focused entirely on technology and the IT sector and we have brought Pakistan to the welfare state for the first time.

“My government introduced health card in Pakistan, gave health insurance to the poor, adding that there are big countries where health card or health insurance facilities are still not available and the world has praised our policy of launching the health card thanks to which for the first time the poor received care in private hospitals with a health card.

