



PATIENCE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated a mega milk powder factory and other projects of the Sabarkantha District Milk Producers Cooperative Union (Sabar Dairy) in Gujarat’s Sabarkanta district. The Prime Minister also inaugurated Sabar Dairy’s ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk plant online, with a capacity of 3,000 liters per day, and inaugurated the inauguration ceremony of a cheese factory and a whey processing plant with a capacity of 30 metric tons per day. Recalling the founder of the Sabar cooperatives, the Prime Minister said, “History remains incomplete if we do not remember Bhurabhai Patel, when it comes to Sabar Dairy. The efforts he started decades ago are helping to change the lives of millions of people today. there is no corner that remains unknown to me or that I have not visited earlier. Even today, if I come to Sabarkantha, the faces of many people pass right before my eyes, you have also seen what the situation was like two decades ago and I also know.” Milk has brought stability and security to the rural economy and new opportunities for progress, he said. Prime Minister Modi said the government has worked dedicatedly to increase farmers’ incomes. “From agriculture to animal husbandry, we have seen a substantial increase in income for even the smallest farmers,” the Prime Minister said. He said, “Today there was a dairy market of Rs one lakh crore in Gujarat.” Regarding the development works around the Sabarkantha area, the Prime Minister said with new roads and broad gauge lines,

the travel time from Himatnagar to Mehsana has decreased a lot. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, “This is an effort to keep the flow of milk flowing uninterrupted in Gujarat which has marked the country’s path to prosperity through cooperation. This is the land where the tribes made priceless sacrifices to the British. Sabarkantha will bring this white revolution to Aravalli and North Gujarat.” “India is committed to becoming self-reliant in various fields under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi. At Sabar Dairy, we are committed to supporting the government’s vision and mission and contributing to increasing farmers’ incomes,” said Shamalbhai Patel, Chairman of Sabar Dairy and Chairman of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) . Sabar Dairy, which started with 19 dairy cooperative societies, now has more than 1800 dairy cooperatives. Chief Minister Patel, MP for Navsari and President of Gujarat BJP, CR Patil, and Minister of State for Cooperation and Industries, Jagdish Vishwakarma were the guests of honor on the occasion.

