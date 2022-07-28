the Pelosi-Taiwan affair and the many internal problems in China – Corriere.it





of Guido Santevecchi The leader of Beijing wants to open an external front to distract the Chinese from the difficulties of the country: slow economy, effects of Zero Covid policies and crisis of the real estate market FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

BEIJING — The White House is not looking for turning points in the videoconference with Xi Jinping. The Americans are not expecting any concessions from the Chinese (who significantly until this morning had not even confirmed the nomination announced yesterday by Washington). President Biden’s goal of keeping the lines of communication openNational Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. Washington analysts note that Xi’s domestic political issues weigh heavily on the interview and his threatening stance toward the United States. They observe that the Chinese reaction to the hypothesis of a disproportionate trip by Ms. Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan and probably dictated by the desire to open an external front to relieve pressure on the internal front. Distracted by the many crises that haunt the West, we have taken little interest in the nightmarish difficulties that disturb the sleep of Zhongnanhai, the citadel of Chinese power next to the Forbidden City. The Chinese economy has slowed considerably: the second quarter of 2022 only marked a +0.4% increase in GDP, making the target of 5.5% planned for this year almost unattainable. Each lost point of growth means a million fewer jobs in the big cities (youth unemployment has increased by double digits and penalizes graduates). The Chinese economy is suffering not only from international contingencies, but above all from the Zero Covid policy imposed by Xi. Aware of the weakness of the health system of the People’s Republic, the president cannot take the risk of collapsing the hospitals under the coronavirus hospitalization pressure: for this reason, he insists on confining tens of millions of people to their homes for a few dozen infections; for that he prefers to make the economy suffer. But after weighing the evidence that the pandemic has hit China less hard than the rest of the world (5,200 deaths according to official data; however, less than 30,000 according to independent studies), Chinese public opinion now exhausted and distressed. Social stability is the prime objective of the threatened Party-State. Three examples:

1) Thousands of middle-class citizens have launched a public boycott of mortgage payments on unfinished apartments as developers are stuck with a lack of credit. Now, the Beijing Central Bank plans to help paralyzed builders up to 1,000 billion yuan (145 billion euros).

2) Thousands of small savers took to the streets to demand their frozen money from four troubled banks: first the authorities tried to intimidate them with the help of thugs, then the government promised to open the coffers .

3) In some regions the Dabai (tall whites) who are the health workers and security guards who manage the Covid Zero policy on the streets of the city. Locked in their airtight white suits, in the stifling heat of this summer, they protest against late payments. So Americans suspect that problems on the home front are pushing Xi to international toughness, perhaps looking for a hotbed in Taiwan to divert the attention of party comrades and public opinion. In fact, the Speaker of the House of Representatives had already announced the mission in Taipei in April: then in Beijing they called her provocative but without foreseeing the serious and lively reactions, the risky idea of ​​intercepting his plane in the sky of Taipei which are circulating these days. Then Mrs. Pelosi had tested positive for Covid, had canceled the landing and everything had calmed down. No overreaction, beyond the scenario of the usual protests, not even for the visits to Taipei made in recent months by several American delegations including former heads of the Pentagon and former generals. Why then the very high tension of today? Because Nancy Pelosi is threatening to come to Taiwan to show her legitimate solidarity with the island’s democratic government as Xi Jinping prepares to leave for Beidaihe, the resort town where Party-state leaders hold an annual summer conclave. The assembly is open to the deans of the nomenclature, who together with the executives still in activity have the opportunity to judge the work of the government, the Politburo and its secretary general. Xi must prove he was not cornered by Biden (and by the reckless leader of the United States House of Representatives). A humiliation for Taiwan would weaken Xi’s position on the eve of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party which will have to grant him another five years of power in the fall. That’s why Joe Biden said Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan doesn’t seem like a good idea right now. Perhaps it would be enough for the lady to send her back in the fall. © COPYRIGHT RESERVED

