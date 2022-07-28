How good is Donald Trump at golf? Disability, history and more to know about the former president’s favorite sport





The LIV Golftour welcomes another new face to its programming on Thursday: former US President Donald Trump.

Trump will take part in the Saudi-backed Startup Tour pro-am tournament to be played on Thursday. He will be paired with his son, Eric, and LIV Golf pros Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

The pro-am is not scheduled to be broadcast anywhere, nor will it be played in front of spectators. Still, many will wonder how well America’s 45th president will manage to play any of his 16 courses.

Here’s what to know about Donald Trump’s golf game as he sets to play Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ on Thursday.

MORE: Trump, Charles Barkley among notable LIV Golf Bedminster pro-am attendees

Donald Trump’s work

According to Golf Digest, Trump has a 2.8 handicap, which means he plays an average round of golf at 2.8 strokes over par. His best golf game listed on his handicap index is 70, so he’s capable of going low.

Is Donald Trump good at golf?

As you can tell from Trump’s low handicap, he is considered a good golfer.

But it’s not just the numbers that support this point. Eighteen-time winner Jack Nicklaus has called Trump the “best player” among the presidents he’s played with and even compared Trump’s play to his in 2019, according to Golf.com.

Trump is playing pretty well. He plays a bit like me. He never really finishes a lot of holes. But he can hit the ball, and he goes out and plays and enjoys it. But he won several club championships. He can play.

Golf Digest’s Jaime Diaz seems to agree with Nicklaus’ assessment. Diaz recalled playing golf with Trump in 2013 and 2014 and said he was “the real deal” as a golfer.

Specifically, Diaz was complimentary of Trump’s iron game and ball-striking. He said while Trump hit the ball just 230 yards off the tee, his swing was tailor-made for solid approach shots using his irons.

That’s largely thanks to Trump’s swing path. It tends to cause the club to strike the ball with power on an inside path. The key to achieving this is to open your front hip, as this makes that club trajectory possible.

“For me, it’s all about the hips,” Trump said of his swing at Diaz. “Put them away as fast and as hard as you can and let the arms really swing.

I read about hips a long time ago in Ben Hogan’s book, and it became my simple key, and I stuck with it. It might sound a little crazy, but the more I clear, the straighter I hit it.

As for putting, Diaz thought Trump was solid in that regard, but Trump seemed to think that was the best part of his game.

“I’m a great putter,” Trump told Diaz.

MORE: Why does LIV Golf play Trump’s Bedminster course when the PGA of America doesn’t?

Donald Trump’s Golf Courses

It should come as no surprise that Trump is a good golfer. He owns 16 golf properties around the world that bear his name and are one of his major business ventures.

Below is a list of the 16 Trump National Golf Clubs and their locations:

Club Location Trump National Golf Club Bedminster Bedminster, NJ Trump National Golf Club Charlotte Charlotte, NC Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck Colts Neck, NJ Trump National Doral Golf Club Miami, Florida Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley Hudson Valley, NY Trump Jupiter National Golf Club Jupiter, Florida Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles Los Angeles, California Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Trump National Golf Club Washington DC Washington DC Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach West Palm Beach, Florida Trump National Golf Club Westchester Westchester, NY Trump Ferry Point New York City New York, NY Trump Turnberry Turnberry, Scotland Trump International Scotland Aberdeen, Scotland Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Doonbeg Doonbeg, Ireland Trump International Golf Club Dubai Dubai, UAE

LIV Golf is playing its third event at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey. The tournament will take place from Friday July 29 to Sunday July 31.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/golf/news/donald-trump-golf-handicap-liv-golf-pro-am/bzmsm39uc1k76acchaubrwj6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos