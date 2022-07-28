With an eye on upcoming Assembly polls, PM Modi highlights development projects in Gujarat tribal areas





Prime Minister Narendra is currently in Gujarat for a two-day visit. This morning he arrived at Himmatnagar and inaugurated several factories in Sabarkantha. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various factories of Sabarkantha District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Limited (Sabar Dairy), the lifeline of cattle herders in Sabarkantha Aravalli District. He laid the foundation stone for a cheese factory, which will be built at a cost of Rs600 crore. Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi addressed a public meeting and his speech made it clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is keeping both eyes on the ball, which is not just about the upcoming assembly elections. . The party’s strategy is to attract as many votes as possible from tribal communities, which represent 15% of the state’s total population. Keeping this strategy in mind, Prime Minister Modi made sure to highlight the development projects undertaken by the government in the tribal areas of the state. He said the government is working on new road networks, especially those that will connect the tribal belt of Ambaji region to Surat. As a result, the development of tribal areas across the state will be accelerated, he said. He also spoke about the government’s plan to establish a railway university in the Vadodara tribal area. In Sabarkantha, inaugurating various initiatives that will boost the rural economy, support local farmers and milk producers. https://t.co/HMVvXQ9eDD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2022 Also, Prime Minister Modi talked about the new President of India, Draupadi Murmu. He said she was the first president to be from the tribal community. He insisted that she was appointed by his government to the center. Speaking about development in Sabarkantha, Prime Minister Modi recalled the sacrifices made by tribal leaders during India’s independence struggle. He was referring to the Pal Dadhvaav massacre, where at least 1,200 tribal freedom fighters from Sabarkantha district were killed by the British in an unprovoked shooting in 1922. He assured that his government did not and will never forget the contributions of the great tribal communities. in India. The Prime Minister also talked about the development achieved by the establishment of Sabar Dairy in the dry areas of northern Gujarat like Sabarkantha. He recalled how Sabar Dairy was built through the efforts of Bhura Bhai. “Today, through his efforts, millions of people in Sabarkantha have prospered through animal husbandry. Sabar Dairy has today become the mainstay of life for Sabarkantha herders,” he said. Talking about women in the region, Prime Minister Modi said that Sabar Dairy is thriving due to the huge contribution of women. He also praised the female herders who provide maximum milk to Saber Dairy on occasion. He considered cooperation as the basis of development and today, through this movement of cooperation, Dedh has become self-sufficient in the dairy sector. This model of cooperation is currently being tested across the country. Project details: PM Modi has inaugurated the Sabar Dairy Powder Plant with a capacity of around 120 Metric Tons Per Day (MTPD). The total cost of the whole project is more than Rs300 crores. The plant layout meets global food safety standards. It is very energy efficient with almost zero emissions. The plant is equipped with the latest fully automated bulk packaging line. The aseptic milk packaging factory was also inaugurated here. It is a state-of-the-art plant with a capacity of 3 Lakh Liter per day. The project was executed with a total investment of around Rs125 crores. The plant has the latest automation system with high energy and environmental efficiency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vibesofindia.com/with-eye-on-upcoming-assembly-polls-pm-modi-highlights-development-projects-in-tribal-areas-of-gujarat/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos