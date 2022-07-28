Trump threatens to sue CNN and other outlets for dismissing his voter fraud claims





Topline

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he intends to sue CNN and “other media outlets” who said he was wrong to suggest there was widespread fraud during the 2020 presidential election, despite losing cases several times in the past over his false claims of voter fraud.

Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is featured during CNN’s presidential debate… [+] in Las Vegas on Dec. 15, 2015. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Getty Images Key Facts

Trump released a 282-page letter that his lawyer, Jim Trusty, sent to CNN CEO Chris Licht last week, demanding that the network “immediately remove false and defamatory posts” and issue retraction statements.

Trusty argued in the letter that CNN was quick to label Trump a liar for his unproven claims of voter fraud and “consistently fueled a narrative that denounced President Trump’s legitimacy and competence,” among other allegations that, in his view, constitute defamation.

The letter also claimed that CNN treated Trump worse than other public figures deemed dishonest, citing actor Jussie Smollett, who falsely claimed to have been the victim of a hate crime, as an example.

Trump said in a statement on Wednesday that he would take legal action against news outlets that “defrauded the public regarding the overwhelming evidence of fraud,” though the former president has so far not provided evidence for support his assertion.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Forbes.

Key Context

In the weeks since election night in 2020, Trump has continually gone to court and lost in cases centering on his allegations of election fraud, though a lawsuit against CNN differs from those. previous cases because it would challenge network coverage, rather than the results themselves. But the former president also doesn’t have a good track record in defamation suits. A federal judge in 2020 launched a lawsuit the Trump campaign filed against CNN, claiming the network was biased against Trump and was wrong to publish an opinion piece suggesting Trump may have sought help from Russia to influence the results of the 2020 election, and a similar action against The New York Times was fired last year. Trump’s bogus voter fraud allegations were also one of the focal points of this summer’s Jan. 6 House committee hearings, which revealed top advisers repeatedly told him the allegations weren’t were unfounded.

Contra

Trusty’s letter appeared to acknowledge that Trump’s earlier legal efforts to overturn the election results were overblown. “The president’s lawyers claimed that an elaborate international conspiracy, coupled with a commonly used voting machine, was somehow responsible for President Bidens’ victory,” Trusty said at one point, before pivoting in the sentence. saying, “Recounts and audits in various states continued through mid-2021.”

Large number

More than 7,700. That’s the number of times references to “Big Lie” have been made on CNN, according to Trusty. His letter asks CNN “to immediately cease and desist from continuing to use ‘Big Lie’ and ‘lying’ when describing President Trump’s subjective belief regarding the integrity of the 2020 election.” Licht reportedly told CNN producers last month that they should reduce use of the term “Big Lie” amid complaints that the network has biased the political left in its coverage.

Further reading

Judge dismisses Trump campaign’s lawsuit against CNN (CNN)

January 6 hearing shows rioters repeating baseless election claims even though former White House lawyer called claims nuts (Forbes)

CNN’s new boss Chris Licht wants to stop calling the big lie the big lie (Daily Beast)

Trump and the GOP have now lost more than 50 post-election lawsuits (Forbes)

