Haleem Adil Sheikh’s arrest is ‘pure fascism’, says Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan. TwitterPTI President Imran Khan strongly condemns the arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh. Says it reflects coalition leaders’ approach to weeding out those they ‘can’t buy’. ACE arrests the head of the PTI in a property transfer case in Jamshoro.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has strongly condemned the arrest of Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh a day after his detention by the province’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

ACE Sindh had arrested the head of PTI in a property transfer case on Wednesday when he came to the agency’s office in Jamshoro to record his statement.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan on Thursday called Sheikh’s arrest “pure fascism” that reflected the coalition leaders’ approach to weeding out those they “can’t buy”.

“Strongly condemn the persecution and arrest of Sindh Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh by the Sindh Government. can’t buy and that is absolutely unacceptable in any democracy,” the former prime minister wrote.

This is the second time this month that ACE has arrested Sheikh in this case.

ACE had arrested Sheikh on July 6 in Lahore, but later the Lahore High Court (LHC) ruled the PTI leader’s detention as “unlawful” and granted him a protective bond.

Meanwhile, top PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry demanded Haleem’s immediate release.

“Haleem Adil Sheikh has been imprisoned for the tenth time in a bogus case,” Fawad said.

Haleem appears in anti-corruption court

Earlier, Haleem also appeared in the provincial anti-corruption court to defend allegations that he took out a loan from a bank based on false ownership documents.

During the hearing, the court inquired about the number of defendants in the case.

At this, the investigating officer said there was only one accused.

Haleem’s lawyer, Barrister Javed Altaf, argued that Haleem is the Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly.

The argument angered the court as the judge pointed out that he knew what the attorney had said, but Haleem failed to appear in court despite being notified.

The prosecution argued that Haleem did not appear on purpose to record his statement. He said the disputed land had been acquired for the establishment of a poultry farm but was being used for other purposes.

Responding to the arguments, attorney Altaf argued that the case dates back 33 years.

To this, the court corrected that he was 31, not 33.

The court later reserved the verdict on Haleem’s physical dismissal request.

The verdict was due to be announced after 2:30 p.m. but has yet to be announced.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/430272-haleem-adil-sheikhs-arrest-pure-fascism-claims-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos