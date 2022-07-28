The Turkish consulate in Iraq in Mosul is attacked | New





The Foreign Office says there are no casualties in the attack and condemns the incident in the strongest terms.

Turkey’s consulate general in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul was attacked, but no casualties were reported, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry. We condemn this attack in the strongest terms and hope that those responsible will be brought to justice as soon as possible, the ministry said on Wednesday. We strongly call on the Iraqi authorities to fulfill their responsibilities in protecting diplomatic and consular missions. The ministry said the attack coincided with a meeting of the United Nations Security Council held at the request of Iraqi authorities to discuss an attack in northern Iraq last week at a time when our country was unfairly accused and targeted. The source of Wednesday’s attack on the consulate was unclear; a provincial deputy told AFP that four rockets hit cars parked on the street near the consulate, but another official and security sources told Reuters that mortar shells fell near the building and in its perimeter. Ankara rejects the allegations Eight people were killed and 23 injured in an attack on a hill station in Dohuk province in northern Iraq on 20 July. Turkey has dismissed claims by Iraqi officials and state media that it carried out the attack. Turkey regularly carries out air raids in northern Iraq and has sent commandos to support its offensives against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) fighters based there. The PKK launched a rebellion against the Turkish state in 1984 and over 40,000 people were killed in the conflict. It is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. We reiterate once again our call on the Iraqi authorities to focus on the fight against terrorism and put an end to the terrorist presence on their territory, the ministry said. The state-run Anadolu news agency quoted Turkey’s UN representative Oncu Keceli as telling the Security Council that several mortar shells fell near the consulate during the meeting.

